Africa: Lessons From Kenya's Bold but Poorly Executed Visa-Free Policy

Kenya's experience can help countries balance practical realities with Africa's goal of open borders and regional connections.

In January 2024, Kenya announced it would become a visa-free country for African visitors, as a step towards open borders and regional integration. However, as with many ambitious policies, the challenge lay in execution.

Instead of abolishing visa requirements altogether, Kenya introduced an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system to modernise entry into the country by enhancing accessibility and security. But instead, the process became a bureaucratic obstacle, complicating travel for many.

Kenya's experience exemplifies how well-intended policies can falter without clear communication, stakeholder engagement and adaptable implementation.

For many travellers, the implementation problems quickly translated into frustrating real-world consequences. Citizens from many African countries that had reciprocal visa waiver agreements with Kenya, such as South Africa and Angola, suddenly needed to apply for an online travel permit.

The additional bureaucracy contradicted the essence of visa-free travel and was perceived as a step backward. Complaints emerged from the tourism sector, where the uncertainty surrounding travel authorisations disrupted last-minute bookings and conference travel.

Kenya's experience became a focal point in continental discussions on integration. At the Africa Economic Conference, where the 2024 Africa Visa Openness Index report was launched, experts highlighted how ETA policies often acted as digital barriers to entry despite being framed as progressive.

The report revealed the consequences of the ETA decision. Kenya dropped 17 places in openness, ranking 46th out of 54 African countries. Before the system was introduced, it was regarded as one of Africa's more open countries in terms of visa access. Kenya allowed many Africans to obtain visas on arrival, particularly those from East African Community member states and countries with reciprocal agreements.

After 2017, Kenya expanded visa-on-arrival access to many African countries, positioning itself as a regional hub for business and travel. The ETA had reversed this progress.

At the regional level, Kenya's shift away from visas-on-arrival placed it at odds with the broader movement towards free mobility. The African Union's (AU) free movement of persons protocol aims to eliminate travel restrictions across the continent, fostering greater economic and social integration.

The debate over visa-free travel is not unique to Kenya. On the sidelines of the AU summit in February, African ministers discussed obstacles to economic integration, highlighting visa restrictions as a key barrier. The East African Community has similarly championed free movement as a core principle of regional economic cooperation.

Restrictions introduced by Kenya's system positioned it behind Ghana, Rwanda, and Benin, which have fully opened their borders to African visitors. Even Angola, a country that historically maintained a restrictive visa regime, recently liberalised its entry policies, extending visa-free travel to nearly 100 countries, including 14 in Africa.

Free movement is not just a matter of policy rhetoric but a practical necessity for deepening economic ties. African Development Bank representatives note that African travellers account for significant intra-continental tourism and investment, and any barriers to mobility reduce opportunities for trade and collaboration.

In the face of criticism of Kenya's new policy, the government was initially defensive, citing the need for security screening and border control efficiency. However, as frustrations mounted, the need for a policy review was acknowledged and last December, the cabinet decided to re-evaluate the system.

The policy was reversed in January, with all African nationals (except those from Somalia and Libya) exempt from the ETA requirement. The government said this was a necessary correction to support tourism, trade and economic growth.

It said the reversal aimed to promote regional integration and ease travel across the continent. Most African visitors would be allowed a two-month stay, while East African Community nationals would continue to enjoy a six-month stay under the region's free movement protocols.

An 'advance passenger information and passenger name record system' was also introduced to enhance pre-screening, strengthen security and streamline processing at entry points. As of late February, these changes are in motion, though not all are reflected on the official ETA website. In the interim, Kenyan immigration has reportedly stopped enforcing the ETA pre-approval for African arrivals, though travellers are advised to check the latest notices.

Kenya's commitment to correcting course is a case of policy learning in real time. After seeing the downsides, the government acted to remove the hurdles within a year.

The country's experience offers three key lessons for others pursuing similar visa reforms. First, do no harm to existing openness. When innovating with digital systems like ETA, ensure they do not inadvertently erect new barriers. In retrospect, a grace period or exempting Africans from the policy would have saved Kenya some grief.

Second, reciprocity and regional consultation are vital. Kenya's quick fix to waive ETA fees for certain countries and ultimately exempt all of Africa, shows the importance of honouring reciprocal visa arrangements and listening to regional partners. As Africa moves towards greater integration, unilateral actions should be avoided in favour of a coordinated approach through AU or regional economic community frameworks.

Third, remain adaptable. The fact that Kenya adjusted its policy within a year shows a willingness to respond to data such as the Africa Visa Openness Index rankings and traveller feedback, and to align with continental best practices.

Perhaps Kenya had a false start on its sprint towards visa openness, but is slowly finding its footing. The ETA policy is now using technology to achieve efficiency without alienating the travellers Kenya aims to welcome.

Each country's experiences, Kenya included, provide lessons that inch Africa closer to its vision of visa-free travel and economic integration.

Margaret Monyani, Senior Researcher, Migration, ISS Pretoria