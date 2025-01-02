Africa: Ghana Scraps Visas for African Passport Holders in Landmark Shift

Ghana will allow visa-free entry to citizens of all African countries starting in early 2025. The move, approved by President Nana Akufo-Addo in December, makes Ghana the fifth African country to open its borders to all holders of African passports.

The decision follows through on a promise made by Akufo-Addo at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues a year ago to enhance regional integration and ease movement across the continent.

Previously, Ghana provided visa-free access to citizens of 26 African nations and visas on arrival for travellers from 25 others. Only visitors from two African countries required a visa before entering Ghana.

"This is about building stronger ties across Africa," Akufo-Addo said in a statement, adding that "Ghana's future is tied to a united continent".

Ghana joins Rwanda, Seychelles, Gambia and Benin in offering visa-free entry to all African passport holders.

Economic integration

The policy aligns with the African Union's vision of greater economic integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area, based in Ghana.

Experts have long cited visa restrictions as a significant barrier to trade, tourism and cultural exchange.

The African Development Bank has noted that restrictive visa policies in countries like Libya, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan continue to hinder free movement on the continent.

Meanwhile, some foreign nations enjoy visa-free access to various African countries, creating what the bank called a "paradox of unity".

Diaspora ties

Ghana's Tourism Authority is also promoting regional and global engagement through the "Beyond the Return" initiative, which aims to strengthen ties with the African diaspora.

The initiative includes a Non-Pre-Approval Visa policy, available from 1 December 2024 to 15 January 2025, to encourage tourism and economic connections.

The new visa-free policy is expected to boost Ghana's standing as a hub for African travel, trade, and tourism.

As of 2023, Ghana ranked fifth in the Visa Openness Index, trailing only Rwanda, the Seychelles, Gambia and Benin.

President Akufo-Addo's approval comes just weeks before the end of his tenure on 7 January, when President-elect John Mahama will assume office.