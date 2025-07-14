Kenya Officially Drops Visa Requirement for African Countries

13 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Kenya has officially scrapped visa requirements for the majority of African and Caribbean countries.

This means citizens from these regions no longer need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), do not have to fill out lengthy forms, and are not required to pay any visa fees.

This will allow eligible travellers to show up at the border and enter the country hassle-free.

However, the privilege does not extend to Libya and Somalia because they pose security risks, according to the government.

Further, the changes now allow African visitors to stay in Kenya for up to two months, while East African Community (EAC) nationals benefit from a six-month stay as per existing free movement protocols within the EAC.

According to the cabinet, the decision will enable Kenya to support open skies policies and encourage growth in the tourism sector.

Additionally, president William Ruto believes that simplifying entry procedures will make it easier for travellers to move across borders, strengthening ties between Kenya and the rest of the continent.

In a January 2025 notice, the government stated that it was introducing several other measures to improve the travel experience.

"As part of efforts to support open skies policies and tourism growth, a key proposal is to grant ETA exemptions to all African countries, except Somalia and Libya, due to security concerns," the government noted. - The Kenya Times

