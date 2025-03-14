South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes Bushiri Extradition Ruling

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri
13 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has welcomed the ruling by the Republic of Malawi's Chief Resident Magistrate Court that Shepherd and Mary Bushiri be extradited to South Africa to stand trial on multiple criminal charges.

The charges include rape, contravening the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, the Banking Act, Immigration Act, as well as violating their bail conditions.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said this decision underscores the principle that no one is above the law.

"This ruling shows that no one can run away from the rule of law, and also reaffirms the judicial independence, international cooperation, and mutual trust between the South African and Malawian legal institutions.

"We are aware that that the Bushiris have indicated their intention to appeal. However, we are confident that we have a strong case against them," Ntshavheni said at a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

The Minister said South Africa stands ready to collaborate with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to coordinate the transfer arrangements and logistics to ensure that they are brought to South Africa to stand trial.

Shepherd Bushiri, a self-proclaimed prophet, and his wife, Mary, were arrested in South Africa in 2019 on charges of fraud and money laundering. In October 2020, they faced additional charges, including violations of immigration laws.

While out on bail, the couple fled to Malawi in November 2020, leading South African authorities to initiate extradition proceedings.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.