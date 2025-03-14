South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes Bushiri Extradition Ruling

Cabinet has welcomed the ruling by the Republic of Malawi's Chief Resident Magistrate Court that Shepherd and Mary Bushiri be extradited to South Africa to stand trial on multiple criminal charges.

The charges include rape, contravening the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, the Banking Act, Immigration Act, as well as violating their bail conditions.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said this decision underscores the principle that no one is above the law.

"This ruling shows that no one can run away from the rule of law, and also reaffirms the judicial independence, international cooperation, and mutual trust between the South African and Malawian legal institutions.

"We are aware that that the Bushiris have indicated their intention to appeal. However, we are confident that we have a strong case against them," Ntshavheni said at a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

The Minister said South Africa stands ready to collaborate with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to coordinate the transfer arrangements and logistics to ensure that they are brought to South Africa to stand trial.

Shepherd Bushiri, a self-proclaimed prophet, and his wife, Mary, were arrested in South Africa in 2019 on charges of fraud and money laundering. In October 2020, they faced additional charges, including violations of immigration laws.

While out on bail, the couple fled to Malawi in November 2020, leading South African authorities to initiate extradition proceedings.