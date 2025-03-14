Mauritania: Revitalizing Farmland in Mauritania - a Community-Driven Initiative

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

In southern Mauritania, within the commune of Edebay Ehl Guelay, is the village of Djeibaba. The village depends on a dam built in 1995, which irrigates 500 hectares of farmland. For the 1,500 households residing there and in two neighboring villages, the dam supplies the water needed for crops like millet, maize, and watermelon, as well as for livestock such as cattle, sheep, goats, and camels. However, the Djeibaba dam currently struggles to retain water long enough to support the communities year-round. Like many other dams constructed in the 1990s in the regions of Gorgol, Brakna, and Assaba, it has reached its operational limits.

PADISAM's intervention: reviving agricultural lands

This is where the Support Project for Irrigated Development and Food Security in Mauritania (PADISAM) steps in. The project aims not only to rehabilitate vital infrastructure like the Djeibaba dam but also to restore agricultural productivity in a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous way.

Through this initiative, 1,500 households benefit from capacity building for farmers and stakeholders, which includes training, equipment, and agricultural advice tailored to the specific needs of each region. For instance, in Kaédi, the soil analysis laboratory has been fully modernized, enabling precise soil analysis, and providing farmers with specific recommendations on suitable crops for their soils. By assessing the fertility of each plot, farmers can optimize yields while contributing to the restoration of agricultural productivity in the region.

Empowering women and youth: a catalyst for community change

In addition to infrastructure rehabilitation, the empowerment of women and youth through leadership and self-sufficiency opportunities is a priority. Ba Adama Moussa, Mayor of Boghé, states: "Women in our communities manage household finances and make decisions regarding the purchase of food, seeds, and fertilizers. Through the PADISAM project, they are gaining entrepreneurial and agricultural skills that contribute to farm management and the future of our region."

In the region, a women's cooperative comprising 1,800 members has been established. These women, committed to enhancing their livelihoods, have identified priority activities through a participatory process aimed at diversifying their income streams. These activities include agroforestry, horticulture, fishing, and rug-making from locally grown shrubs. A cooperative member articulates her goals: "It is essential for us to engage more in income-generating activities. The skills we are acquiring through PADISAM enable us to enhance the productivity of our farms while conserving our natural resources."

Young individuals will benefit from training at regional centers such as the Boghé Technical College, which has entered into an agreement with the PADISAM Project. These programs provide instruction on repairing agricultural equipment, utilizing small-scale mechanization technologies, and adopting sustainable agricultural practices. The trainees receive education in both farm management and business record-keeping, skills that are essential for their long-term success.

The imperative of mechanization: addressing community needs

Despite these advances, mechanization remains a significant challenge. One farmer emphasizes its importance by stating, "Look at my hands, and you'll understand why mechanization is vital for our community. We need equipment to lighten our workload and increase productivity." The goal of PADISAM's participatory approach is clear: to improve community yields while reducing reliance on external aid. "By collaborating to build our skills and infrastructure, we aim to eliminate the need for further assistance. That's our goal today," explains one community youth leader.

A sustainable development model for the future

The project focuses on participatory nature-based solutions at the community level such as agroforestry, water resources management, and sustainable soil management. The goal is to develop a scalable model that can be implemented in other regions. This initiative involves collaboration between local communities, regional authorities, and national institutions to create a system of rural development, food security, and climate resilience.