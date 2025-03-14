West Africa: MFWA Calls for Release of Activist Ahmed Ould Samba

press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa condemns the arrest and intimidation of Mauritanian human rights activist Ahmed Ould Samba and calls for his release.

Ahmed Ould Samba, an anti-slavery activist, was summoned by the anti-cybercrime unit of the police on January 22, 2025, and taken into prison custody by the prosecutor's office of the region of West Nouakchott. The detention continues a campaign of harassment in connection with a critical Facebook publication alleging systemic racial discrimination in the country.

On October 2, 2024, the anti-cybercrime unit of the police in Nouakchott arrested the anti-slavery activist, after he alleged discriminatory recruitment and promotions in Mauritania's public service in a Facebook publication. He also described President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani of indulging in "racist and corrupt policies."

The criticism earned him a sack from his public service post as inspector of finance on October 1, 2024, followed by his arrest the following day. He was detained for a month and released without any legal proceedings.

Several human rights associations and organisations have spoken out against the detention of Ahmed Ould Samba. The NGO SOS-Esclave, of which he is a member, stated in a press release that Ahmed is being "persecuted simply for defending his ideas in defence of citizenship."

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is concerned about the arrest and imprisonment of Ahmed Ould Samba, which spotlights threats to freedom of expression and human rights in Mauritania, and calls for his release.