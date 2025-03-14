West Africa: MFWA Calls for Release of Activist Ahmed Ould Samba

13 March 2025
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)
press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa condemns the arrest and intimidation of Mauritanian human rights activist Ahmed Ould Samba and calls for his release.

Ahmed Ould Samba, an anti-slavery activist, was summoned by the anti-cybercrime unit of the police on January 22, 2025, and taken into prison custody by the prosecutor's office of the region of West Nouakchott. The detention continues a campaign of harassment in connection with a critical Facebook publication alleging systemic racial discrimination in the country.

On October 2, 2024, the anti-cybercrime unit of the police in Nouakchott arrested the anti-slavery activist, after he alleged discriminatory recruitment and promotions in Mauritania's public service in a Facebook publication. He also described President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani of indulging in "racist and corrupt policies."

The criticism earned him a sack from his public service post as inspector of finance on October 1, 2024, followed by his arrest the following day. He was detained for a month and released without any legal proceedings.

Several human rights associations and organisations have spoken out against the detention of Ahmed Ould Samba. The NGO SOS-Esclave, of which he is a member, stated in a press release that Ahmed is being "persecuted simply for defending his ideas in defence of citizenship."

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is concerned about the arrest and imprisonment of Ahmed Ould Samba, which spotlights threats to freedom of expression and human rights in Mauritania, and calls for his release.

Read the original of this report, with tables and illustrations where appropriate.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Media Foundation for West Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.