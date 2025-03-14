Africa: Kevin Denkey, Dermane Karim Headline Togo's World Cup Qualifier Squad

Togo head coach Nibombé Daré has announced a 25-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mauritania and Senegal, with a mix of experienced players and fresh talents aiming to boost the Hawks' chances of qualification.

Togo, currently fourth in their group, will first face Mauritania on March 22 before traveling to Senegal to take on the Lions of Teranga at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio on March 25.

With only the group winners securing automatic qualification, these two matches are seen as decisive for Togo's campaign.

Coach Daré has opted for a balanced squad featuring a strong defensive core led by captain Djene Dakonam, alongside Mawouna Amevor and Kennedy Boateng.

In midfield, Karim Dermane and Alaixys Romao bring experience, while young talents like Jules Aziamale and Dikeni Salifou are given an opportunity to shine.

In attack, FC Cincinnati's Kevin Denkey will lead the charge, supported by the returning Etienne Amenyido and Bruno Avotor.

The squad also includes locally-based players such as Bassitou Madougou and Morou Youssouf, reflecting Daré's commitment to developing domestic talent.

Togo will be aiming to cause an upset against Senegal, who are currently second in the group standings.

The match in Dakar will be a tough test, but Daré believes his squad has what it takes to challenge the 2022 African champions.

"We know the challenge ahead, but we are preparing to compete at the highest level," said the Togolese coach. "Senegal is a great team, but we have confidence in our squad and will give our best in both matches."

With Togo looking to revive their World Cup hopes, all eyes will be on how the team performs in these two crucial encounters.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Malcolm Barcola (Paços Ferreira, Portugal), Achirafou Yaya (LYS Sassandra, Côte d'Ivoire), Morou Youssouf (Gomido, Togo).

Defenders: Mawouna Amevor (Volendam, Netherlands), Kennedy Boateng (D. Bucharest, Romania), Josué Homawoo (D. Bucharest, Romania), Youssifou Atte (ASEC, Côte d'Ivoire), Dakonam Djené (Getafe, Spain), Amoudane Ouro-Ayeva (ASCK, Togo), Kevin Boma (Estoril, Portugal), Sadik Fofana (Grazer, Austria).

Midfielders: Evra Agbagno (Chlef, Algeria), Jules Aziamale (Dhofar, Oman), Dermane Karim (Courtrai, Belgium), Abdoul-Sabour Bode (ASKO, Togo), Thibault Klidjé (Luzern, Switzerland), Samsondin Ouro (Györ, Hungary), Alaixys Romao (Ionikos, Greece), Dikeni Salifou (Klagenfurt, Austria).

Forwards: Etienne Amenyido (Münster, Germany), Yaw Annor (NBE, Egypt), Bruno Avotor (Chlef, Algeria), Kevin Denkey (FC Cincinnati, USA), Bassitou Madougou (AS Binah, Togo), Franck Mawuena (Remo Stars, Nigeria).