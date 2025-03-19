Zimbabwe: Geza Demands Journalist Mhlanga's Immediate Release

Expelled Zanu-PF Central Committee member and war veteran, Blessed Geza, resurfaced on Tuesday night, unleashing a scathing attack on Zimbabwe's Chief Justice Luke Malaba, ordering him to release jailed journalist Blessed Mhlanga.

Mhlanga was arrested after Heart and Soul Television (HSTV), which he heads, exclusively broadcast Geza's explosive press briefings. In these briefings, the war veteran called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down, citing a litany of reasons, chief among them corruption, nepotism, and tribalism.

Geza in an online address demanded Mhlanga's immediate release from gaol.

"We are deeply concerned by the arrest of journalist Blessed Mhlanga. We see this as a blatant attempt to muzzle democratic voices. We demand the unconditional and immediate release of Mhlanga," he declared.

Mhlanga has been charged under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23, with the state alleging that he transmitted a message with intent to incite public violence. This message stemmed from Geza's press briefing in which he cautioned police boss Stephen Mutamba against deploying officers to quell potential protests against Mnangagwa.

Geza had warned Mutamba that if the police were to beat or shoot protesters, the citizens would take matters into their own hands in their respective communities.

Previously, the police, who had twice invited Mhlanga for questioning, seemed to be clutching at straws, unable to find a case against him. They later issued a statement claiming they were searching for Mhlanga, who then handed himself in, only to be immediately detained and appear before the Harare Magistrate's Courts, where he was ultimately denied bail.

Mhlanga appealed against the bail denial at the High Court, and the court has reserved its judgment.

Geza came out all guns blazing, warning Chief Justice Luke Malaba that he would have only himself to blame for keeping Mhlanga locked up.

"The judiciary - we are warning you, we have been watching you, and this has been going on for a long time. Don't be used as a puppet by Mnangagwa to violate people's rights," Geza stated.

He added: "We fought for the right to free speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of association."

Geza warned Justice Malaba that the abuse of the judiciary has become a depressing tradition, whereby those who speak out against the government are labelled as criminals.

"This didn't begin with Mhlanga. You have jailed Timba, Chibaya, Sikhala, and countless others. So where are people supposed to turn? People believe that if they go to the judiciary, they will find justice. Chief Justice Malaba, please get your house in order, or we will be coming after you very soon," he fumed.

Geza's sentiments regarding the judiciary echo those of Alpha Media Holdings owner Trevor Ncube, who told the press at the Magistrate's Court a few weeks ago that Mnangagwa is using the courts to punish dissent. Ncube challenged Mnangagwa to arrest him, as he owns HSTV, which transmitted the message deemed to be inciting public violence.

Mhlanga's arrest has been widely condemned by numerous media freedom advocacy groups at local, regional, and international levels.

He is currently detained at Harare Remand Prison, and his bail application appeal awaits a ruling from Justice Gibson Mandaza.