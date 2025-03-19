Zimbabwe: Don't Forget That Chiwenga Supported You in 2017 - Geza Resurfaces With Message for Mnangagwa

Expelled Zanu PF Central Committee member and militant war veteran Blessed Geza has resurfaced, reminding President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the support he received from his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, during the 2017 military coup that ousted former and late President Robert Mugabe from power.

Geza's address comes on the heels of a thinly veiled attack on Chiwenga by Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who labelled the former military boss uneducated and cruel, particularly towards women, branding him unfit to succeed Mnangagwa as President.

Geza, who disappeared after previous explosive press briefings aired via Heart and Soul Television (HSTV) - resulting in the arrest of its head and Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga - re-emerged clad in visibly new military garb, warning Mnangagwa that his time in office is up.

Geza took time to remind Mnangagwa of the support he got from Chiwenga when he fled the country hours after his dismissal as Vice President on November 6, 2017.

Mnangagwa's expulsion was the spark that lit the tinderbox, setting in motion Operation Restore Legacy led by General Chiwenga in 2017, the historic period referred to as the Two Weeks in November.

"You poisoned General Chiwenga, who assisted you when you had run away. Mugabe wanted to give power to Chiwenga, but he refused. But today you are going after Chiwenga. Are you sure? What exactly did you do during the liberation struggle?" fumed Geza.

Geza laid into Mnangagwa, alleging that the Zanu PF figurehead was involved in the poisoning of Chiwenga, referring to when the latter was flown to China for medical attention in 2020.

"Mnangagwa was 100 per cent involved in the poisoning of General Chiwenga. I have the evidence from his brother, called Joseph Rera. When Mnangagwa was asked by Rera how General Chiwenga was coping with his health while in China, Mnangagwa, you said Chiwenga was a goner, and that he would return to Zimbabwe in a coffin," Geza claimed.

He further alleged that Mnangagwa had a hand in the deaths of scores of military generals, especially during the Covid-19 era.

Geza further challenged Mnangagwa to arrest him, saying that the Zanu PF figurehead knows his whereabouts.

"I am very safe and in buzzing good health. Mnangagwa knows where I am."

Relentless Geza also laid into Christopher Mutsvangwa, warning that he should zip up, otherwise, he will open a can of worms, revealing secrets that would expose him as an anti-revolutionary during the liberation struggle.