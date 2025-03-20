Zimbabwe: Teachers Threaten to Down Tools, Demand Review of Salaries Before March 28

20 March 2025
THE Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) says it is planning a protest next week Friday to express its dissatisfaction with poor salaries.

The teachers' union said that the government is failing to adjust salaries amid the rising cost of living.

In a statement, ARTUZ demanded a salary review before March 28, 2025, warning of nationwide mass action if the government does not address their grievances.

"ARTUZ is calling on all teachers to down tools on March 28, 2025, in response to the government's failure to review salaries in line with the rising cost of living.

"For years, the government has maintained a tradition of reviewing civil servants' salaries quarterly.

"However, as the first quarter of 2025 comes to an end on March 31, the employer has completely ignored all calls for a salary adjustment.

"Teachers continue to endure extreme financial hardships while their salaries remain stagnant. Enough is enough--teachers deserve a living wage," the statement reads.

Currently, the lowest-paid teacher earns around US$300 and many struggle to afford basic necessities such as education, healthcare, and accommodation. ARTUZ insists that they should be earning at least US$1,260.

The planned strike almost coincides with the war veterans' protest, scheduled for March 31, calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's resignation. ARTUZ, however, emphasized that its strike is purely about salaries.

"The March 28 strike is an opportunity for teachers to unite and demand fair wages without interference.

"Some teachers have expressed concern that the strike coincides with the War Veterans' call for President Mnangagwa's resignation.

"ARTUZ remains non-partisan and firmly focused on the economic welfare of teachers. Our fight is for fair wages--regardless of who is in power."

Meanwhile, nurses at Sally Mugabe hospital held a protest Monday over poor salaries and working conditions.

