Namibia: Mumbwela Welcomes Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah As 5th President of Namibia

Odikwa was coined and used as a campaign mantra for Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to become the president of Namibia.

Ironically the term odikwa was used by friends and foes, each in their own directions, for example, protagonists say "Modikwa yaMukwanangobe otwa wana mo," while antagonists say: "Ina tu hala modikwa fye."

Either way, odikwa is a figure of speech. In the Owambo culture, women carry their babies on their back, using a specially made carrier to tie the baby on their back. They can then do their daily job while carrying their babies.

All people in ancient Owambo kingdoms were carried by their mothers on the back. Older siblings too carried their younger ones.

When they grow up, they narrate how they were carried or how they carried others, saying "Kwatouta yaTate, ondenge yange, onde mu kwiinina/kuminina.." or " Katenda omukulu wange, a kuminina/kwiinina nge."

Effectively, odikwa is associated with care, responsibility, safety, security and bonding. Hence, the figure of speech of odikwa by the Nandi-Ndaitwah political camp was appropriate in that context.

The use of odikwa was an appropriate campaign mantra as it symbolises the nature of women leadership, which is associated with human dignity.

The odikwa analogy emphasises going the extra mile in caring for people, providing safety and security, and fostering a strong bond between a leader (naku kuminina) and those being led (okanona modikwa). It suggests that people feel a sense of belonging and comfort, like being at home with their mother.

By accepting the figure speech, Nandi-Ndaitwah is saying she was and is ready to lead from the from the front. She will do everything in her power to carry all Namibians by making sure the environment is conducive for all Namibians to live and flourish. This is a daunting task, given our growing population.

The main challenge for odikwa is that some children do not like nor enjoy it.

Once on the back, they start to make movements comonly known as okufanganya, making it hard to be carried, or they will bite the back of the mother with their little teeth, "okukokota ile okulumata."

When this behaviour is persistent, it is possible that the mother will find ways to discipline the unruly child in odikwa by pinching or even beating (okunyota ile okudenga okaana ka ngungumane in odikwa). This means sometimes odikwa is a forceful item used to discipline children.

However, when it becomes clear that a particular child does not enjoy odikwa, the mother will remove the baby and cary the baby on the lap. "Hano ope na ounona vamwe ve hole ashike komatundji". She will need an extra hand in this regard.

Nandi-Ndaitwah (at home we say mee Netumbo) will have a daunting task.

Firstly, she represents the liberation generation and is expected to be the custodian of Swapo's legacy, whatever that may mean. It is an open secret that the liberation legacy must be upheld at all costs.

Secondly, mee Netumbo represents the feminist phenomenon, having led the Namibiam delegation to a Beijing women's conference some years ago. Her and other feminists in the party see her ascendancy to this leadership position as something long overdue.

Thirdly, Nandi-Ndaitwah represents the narrative of reconciliation between warring factions within the party rooted in ideas of young versus old.

This reconciliation narrative is to be extended to those constitutionalists in the party who feel the Constitution was vandalised.

She will have to deal with the narrative of reconciliation between the three groups of voters: a group of a little over 600 000 who voted for her and her party, a group of a little over 500 000 who voted for various other parties, who will effectively be refered to as the opposition in the National Assembly, and a group of a little over 300 000 who did not vote for whatever reason - not voting cab effectively be a vote as well.

This scenario presents a blurred picture that about 800 000 people did not vote for those in power. Technicaly, there is a discrepancy to be dealt with if things are to work for the better in 2029, which is just around the corner.

In the final analysis for the purpose of this writing, Nandi-Ndaitwah represents the narrative of dealing with impatient young folk who believe their time to eat or benefit is being postponed, hence, it is time to act. Some are acting outside of the normal structures while others are closely associated with the structure, yet, they are doing everything they can to get to the dinner table.

Those above are immediate areas requring political intervention. Obviously, it requires political sophistication to navigate safely on those troubled waters, otherwise, ounona modikwa ota kala mo tava fanganya, and annoy her.

Mee Netumbo has personal likeable traits as a mother, a wife, respectful, moral, mature leader, experiened, and, to a certain extent, skillfull and a willing leader. It is expected that she will discharge her work with dignity and motherly love extended to all Namibians, irrespective of status or affliation.

Indeed, mee Netumbo is not naive in my view. She can clearly see the 'oonamuligolela shapya' who are masquerading as loyal supporters, but are indirectly or directly begging for positions. But how many positions can she dish out? They may as well be dissapointed.

This here Mumbwela, in his personal capacity, writes to welcome odikwa.

After all, the political games appropriate in a democratic dispensation are effectively over and all have accepted the status quo. Mumbwela is just not ready to climb odikwa, but he is also willing to lend a helping hand, at least socially and pastoraly, to carry some. Mumbwela believes himself to be too mature for odikwa, unless some discipline is needed!

Let us all get on board with odikwa when invited, helping Nandi-Ndaitwah, and cooperating until 2030.

By this, I, Mumbwela Woikafa, mean that in the interest of all our people, irrespective of our views on the conduct and outcome of elections, let us embrace the Nandi-Ndaitwah adminstration, for it is here. The much anticipated odikwa yaMukwanangobe is effectively here and stand ready to kuminina or kwiinina.

-Bishop Lukas Katenda, known as Mumbwela Woikafa