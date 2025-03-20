Namibia: Muinjangue Expresses Confidence in President-Elect

Namibian President-Elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (file photo)
19 March 2025
New Era (Windhoek)
By Lahja Nashuuta

Former Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services and the first woman to lead a political party in Namibia, Esther Utjiua Muinjangue, has expressed confidence in president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

She said Nandi-Ndaitwah has proven herself in every leadership position she has held.

"I have full confidence in the abilities of the president-elect. I trust her," she stated.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is set to make history as Namibia's first female president and the 10th in Africa when she is sworn in this Friday, a day which also marks Namibia's Independence Day celebrations.

Her election has sparked strong confidence, particularly among women in politics and society in general.

While Muinjangue refrained from directly comparing her own experience as a political party leader to that of being Head of State, she acknowledged the persistent challenges women face in leadership.

"It is widely agreed that women are just as deserving as men when it comes to leadership, but challenges remain in Namibia's patriarchal society," she noted.

Nonetheless, she remains optimistic about Nandi-Ndaitwah's leadership.

"The president-elect is a seasoned politician. She has vast experience, and is more than capable of leading this country. What we need to do now is to give her the necessary support and assure her that the Namibian people stand behind her," she continued.

"I wish her all the best in this new chapter of her life. I'm very excited that our country will have its first female president. I look forward to seeing her lead".

Breaking barriers in politics

Muinjangue has long been a prominent figure in Namibian politics, known for her commitment to democracy, gender equality and socio-economic development.

She made history in 2019 when she won the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) presidential race.

She was re-elected in 2020, a contest she described as a "traditional masculinity contestation filled with patriarchal intimidation".

In an exclusive interview, she reflected on the harsh realities female politicians face in Namibia.

As the first woman to lead a political party, she said she quickly realised that women in politics often stand alone, facing harsher scrutiny than their male counterparts.

"I was judged more harshly than my male colleagues, and my leadership abilities were constantly questioned," she revealed.

"I wanted to challenge the strong masculinity within the Ovaherero community, which makes up 90% of Nudo supporters. Politics is like a game. I was curious to see what it would be like to challenge men in that space," she added.

Muinjangue acknowledged the distinct differences between her leadership experience, and that of Nandi-Ndaitwah.

"From an ecological systems' perspective, leadership is about how an individual fits within their environment, and the level of support they receive. I was the first woman in my party to hold such a high position, whereas Swapo has already embraced gender equality, with a 50-50 representation in Parliament and a female secretary general," she stated.

She highlighted Swapo's progressive stance on gender equality, noting that the ruling party had already "crossed the bridge" of seeing leadership through a male-female lens.

In contrast, her journey involved breaking new ground in a male-dominated space.

Despite the differences, Muinjangue remains hopeful that Namibia's historic moment will inspire more women to pursue leadership roles, and that society will continue to dismantle barriers which hold women back. -lnashuuta@gmail.com

