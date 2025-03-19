Rwanda/Nigeria: World Cup Qualifiers - Super Eagles Camp Complete As Alhassan Yusuf Joins Squad in Kigali

With all 23 players now in camp, the Super Eagles will step up preparations with another training session on Wednesday as they fine-tune their strategies ahead of the showdown against Rwanda.

The Super Eagles' training camp in Kigali is now at full strength as Nigeria continues preparations for their must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Sadiq Umar arrived on Tuesday in time for the team's first training session under new head coach Éric Chelle, while Alhassan Yusuf linked up with the squad in Kigali early Wednesday morning after traveling from his base in the United States.

The first batch of players, including Victor Osimhen, Bruno Onyemaechi, Papa Daniel Mustapha, Kayode Bankole, Amas Obasogie, and Tolu Arokodare, arrived early and took part in a gym session on Monday evening.

More arrivals followed later that night, including Moses Simon, Victor Boniface, Raphael Onyedika, Jordan Torunarigha, Stanley Nwabali, Samuel Chukwueze, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Igoh Ogbu.

By Tuesday morning, several more players had checked into camp, including team captain William Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Joseph Aribo, and Ola Aina.

Tough position

With the Super Eagles winless in four games and sitting in fifth place with just three points, these upcoming fixtures are crucial for their World Cup hopes.

Coach Chelle took his first official training session with the Super Eagles on Tuesday as he faces mounting pressure to turn things around.

For many, anything short of victory could see Nigeria fail to qualify for consecutive World Cups having also failed to qualify for the last Mundial in Qatar.

The Super Eagles will take on group leaders Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, 21 March before hosting Zimbabwe four days later in Uyo on 25 March.

With all 23 players now in camp, the Super Eagles will step up preparations with another training session on Wednesday as they fine-tune their strategies ahead of the showdown against Rwanda.