Zimbabwe: The Bombshell Signal! Geza Ropes in Chamisa, Sikhala As He Threatens March 31 Protests

DEFIANT war veteran, Blessed "Bombshell" Geza, has issued President Emmerson Mnangagwa with an ultimatum to step down or face the wrath of street protests.

Geza re-emerged, dressed in military attire, as he publicly spoke for the first time in an online address, condemning Mnangagwa's government for overseeing and tolerating corruption.

The ousted ZANU-PF member said that Zimbabwe should prepare for a wave of protests against Mnangagwa on 31 March.

"On 31 March, we kindly ask everyone to participate in an uprising. Everyone should go on the streets. We want Mnangagwa and his corrupt cabals to step down on 31 March. We appeal to those who can provide transportation to assist.

"Come out in numbers so that these people leave. We don't want to hear that law enforcement agents descended on the public or hurt them. Be warned. It's a wave and it's unstoppable. Let people demonstrate freely. It is a constitutional right. We are doing this for Zimbabweans. So that everyone gets a better life," said Geza.

Geza has not held back in his criticism ofthe government, which he accuses of cronyism and running the country into the ground.

The outspoken war veteran is currently on the run after challenging Mnangagwa to step down and not seek re-election in 2028, despite pressure from a faction within the ruling party, ZANU-PF.

Geza claimed that he has the support of political figures such as Nelson Chamisa and Job Sikhala in his plan to protest against Mnangagwa's government.

"Fellow Zimbabweans. The signal is now close. We will bring it up in a clever way, so that our enemies will never know. It will be in a few days. We know that Mnangagwa wants to declare a state of emergency but that will not work. We will deal with our issues as Zimbabweans.

"We have engaged all political players like Chamisa, Sikhala, Mwonzora, Komichi and we agreed on a way forward. For your own information all these people like General Chiwenga. So be warned, the signal is coming very soon," he said.

The infighting within ZANU-PF serves as a reminder of the 2017 internal battles that led to the coup, which toppled Robert Mugabe from power.