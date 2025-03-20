Zimbabwe: No Violent Demonstration Will Ever See the Light of Day - Govt Responds to Geza's Nationwide Protest Threats

20 March 2025
By Thandiwe Garusa
By Thandiwe Garusa

GOVERNMENT has responded to outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza's explosive online address in which he called for a nationwide protest on March 31 and the immediate resignation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, calling it "delusional rumblings and reactionary grandstanding".

Geza, a former Zanu PF Central Committee member and fugitive, reemerged Tuesday night reiterating calls for a protest against Mnangagwa whom he accuses of overseeing and tolerating corruption which has crippled Zimbabwe's economy.

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere on Thursday said law enforcement agents are ready to quash any violent demonstrations and urged Zimbabweans to ignore Geza's calls.

"We would like to assure the nation that no violent demonstration will ever see the light of day. Zimbabweans are encouraged to ignore Geza's delusional rumblings, polemic and reactionary grandstanding is a clear misdirection of ambition," said Muswere.

"Geza is a divisionalist and factionalist hell-bent on sowing seeds of division, but all his efforts will not bear fruit.

"He is a fugitive from justice, and it will not be long before his inflammatory statements are dealt with."

There are currently two distinct factions in the ruling party.

One loyal to Mnangagwa is advocating for the suspension of the 2028 elections to allow him to remain in power until 2030, and the other, believed to be aligned to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, is pushing for adherence to the constitutional term limits.

Muswere also dismissed these as speculation, which will not divide the leadership.

"Law enforcement agents are on high alert, ready to deal with anyone attempting to cause despondency within the country's borders.

"No iota of imagination will create disunity within the leadership," he added.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has called himself a constitutionalist who will not remain in power beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms but has not publicly rebuked those pushing for his stay.

