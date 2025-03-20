Namibia: 10 President Coming for Nandi-Ndaiwtah's Swearing-in

Information and communication technology minister Emma Theofelus on Wednesday said 10 heads of state, three vice presidents and two prime ministers will be at the inauguration of the first woman president of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, on Friday.

This will also be the 35th Independence Day celebration to be held.

Theofelus, who spoke during a press briefing at the government information conference, did not mention the specific countries.

The government is still open for more confirmations from countries whose heads of state want to join the celebrations or send delegations.

"I also would like to communicate that because the list has not been exhausted, we continue to receive confirmations and there might be alterations to the list," the minister added.