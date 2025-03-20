Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Promises Stronger Advisory Council

President-elect Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah has vowed to build upon the legacy of her predecessors by strengthening the Presidential Advisory Council, and fostering a leadership approach rooted in dialogue and collective decision-making.

She made these remarks on Thursday at a farewell event at State House, where she emphasised the importance of inclusivity in leadership and announced her intention to strengthen the council.

"I am very happy that one thing I will inherit from our third president is consultation. When he went ahead and established the Presidential Advisory Council, in which the former presidents were members, I must tell you--this is going to be my space," she said, acknowledging the role of dialogue in ensuring effective governance.

She pleaded to uphold a culture of consultation in her administration, drawing inspiration from her predecessor's legacy.

Nandi-Ndaitwah addressed staff at State House, where outgoing president Nangolo Mbumba bade farewell to the staff, she reassured the nation of her commitment to inclusive governance, peace and unity.

She then unveiled her vision of expanding the advisory body to ensure broader representation and deeper engagement with key governance figures.

"I can extend it to include other heads of institutions, particularly the heads of administration and the heads of Parliament. In other words, a team to include the speaker, former speakers, former prime ministers--so that we can have such a structured way of consultation," she elaborated.

Her remarks were filled with appreciation for those who have contributed to the nation's stability and growth. She commended past and present leaders for fostering peace, unity and progress.

"You have continued the legacy of our fathers who left us, and you continue to nurture and grow our peace, unity and stability," she said warmly.

"And wherever you go, you will continue to make your contribution," she said, referring to Mbumba and the past presidents the late Founding Father Sam Nujoma, Hage Geingob and former president Hifikepunye Pohamba.

Reflecting on her upcoming transition into office, the president-elect acknowledged the dedication of the staff at the Presidency, expressing eagerness to work with them.

"I look forward to working with you. I look forward to learning with you," she said, recognising their institutional knowledge.

She added, "I have been at a distance from this office, so I cannot compare my experience with yours. But please continue to work as a team."

She reiterated the importance of collaboration and mutual respect in governance, stating, "There is no one institution that is more superior than the other. That is why it's important that each and every one of you have to do your part. I was happy to learn from our ministers and presidents every year."

"This is the way we continue," she said confidently, signalling continuity and an open-door approach to leadership.

Advisory Council

Late president Hage Geingob established the Presidential Advisory Committee (PAC) in 2015, to provide expert advice on key national issues and support informed decision-making during his administration.

The committee included late Founding President Sam Nujoma and former president Hifikepunye Pohamba, who collectively led Namibia for 25 years.

Geingob believed that their extensive experience and wisdom should not go to waste but instead be preserved and utilised for the country's benefit.

The PAC was created by an executive decision of the Geingob adminstration to ensure continuity in governance and policy guidance.

He then justified that the council's formation also symbolised unity within the country's political leadership, particularly within the ruling Swapo Party.