Africa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers - Matchday 5 Fixtures, Timings and Results

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues as Africa's top national teams battle it out in Matchday 5 of the qualifiers.
With the tournament set to take place in Canada, the USA, and Mexico, teams across the continent are looking to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the prestigious global event.
As the qualifiers unfold, the competition remains fierce, with teams vying for a spot in the upcoming World Cup. Stay tuned for match results and standings updates as Matchday 5 progresses.
Here's the full list of fixtures for Matchday 5 of the Africa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (all times in GMT):
Wednesday, 19 March 2025
Group D
- 16:00: Eswatini 0-0 Cameroon
Group H
- 16:00: Liberia 0-1 Tunisia
Group I
- 16:00: Central African Republic 1-4 Madagascar
Thursday, 20 March 2025
Group G
- 13:00: Mozambique vs. Uganda
Group B
- 16:00: Zimbabwe vs. Benin
Group A
- 16:00: Sierra Leone vs. Guinea-Bissau
Group F
- 16:00: Cabo Verde vs. Mauritius
Group C
- 16:00: Malawi vs. Namibia
Group F
- 16:00: Gambia vs. Kenya
Group B
- 19:00: Libya vs. Angola
Group F
- 19:00: Gabon vs. Seychelles
Group I
- 21:00: Comoros vs. Mali
Friday, 21 March 2025
Group G
- 13:00: Botswana vs. Algeria
Group H
- 13:00: Equatorial Guinea vs. São Tomé and Príncipe
Group A
- 16:00: Burkina Faso vs. Djibouti
Group B
- 16:00: DR Congo vs. South Sudan
Group C
- 16:00: Rwanda vs. Nigeria
Group C
- 16:00: South Africa vs. Lesotho
Group G
- 19:00: Burundi vs. Côte d'Ivoire
Group G
- 19:00: Ghana vs. Chad
Group A
- 21:00: Ethiopia vs. Egypt
Group G
- 21:00: Guinea vs. Somalia
Group E
- 21:30: Niger vs. Morocco
Saturday, 22 March 2025
Group B
- 16:00: Togo vs. Mauritania
Group B
- 19:00: Sudan vs. Senegal