Africa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers - Matchday 5 Fixtures, Timings and Results

20 March 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues as Africa's top national teams battle it out in Matchday 5 of the qualifiers.

With the tournament set to take place in Canada, the USA, and Mexico, teams across the continent are looking to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the prestigious global event.

As the qualifiers unfold, the competition remains fierce, with teams vying for a spot in the upcoming World Cup. Stay tuned for match results and standings updates as Matchday 5 progresses.

Here's the full list of fixtures for Matchday 5 of the Africa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (all times in GMT):

Wednesday, 19 March 2025

Group D

  • 16:00: Eswatini 0-0 Cameroon

Group H

  • 16:00: Liberia 0-1 Tunisia

Group I

  • 16:00: Central African Republic 1-4 Madagascar

Thursday, 20 March 2025

Group G

  • 13:00: Mozambique vs. Uganda

Group B

  • 16:00: Zimbabwe vs. Benin

Group A

  • 16:00: Sierra Leone vs. Guinea-Bissau

Group F

  • 16:00: Cabo Verde vs. Mauritius

Group C

  • 16:00: Malawi vs. Namibia

Group F

  • 16:00: Gambia vs. Kenya

Group B

  • 19:00: Libya vs. Angola

Group F

  • 19:00: Gabon vs. Seychelles

Group I

  • 21:00: Comoros vs. Mali

Friday, 21 March 2025

Group G

  • 13:00: Botswana vs. Algeria

Group H

  • 13:00: Equatorial Guinea vs. São Tomé and Príncipe

Group A

  • 16:00: Burkina Faso vs. Djibouti

Group B

  • 16:00: DR Congo vs. South Sudan

Group C

  • 16:00: Rwanda vs. Nigeria

Group C

  • 16:00: South Africa vs. Lesotho

Group G

  • 19:00: Burundi vs. Côte d'Ivoire

Group G

  • 19:00: Ghana vs. Chad

Group A

  • 21:00: Ethiopia vs. Egypt

Group G

  • 21:00: Guinea vs. Somalia

Group E

  • 21:30: Niger vs. Morocco

Saturday, 22 March 2025

Group B

  • 16:00: Togo vs. Mauritania

Group B

  • 19:00: Sudan vs. Senegal

