Kenya/Gambia: Debutant Lenkupae Scores At the Death As Harambee Stars Stage Stunning Comeback

Nairobi — Substitute William Lenkupae scored a 95th minute goal on his debut, as Harambee Stars staged a stunning comeback to draw 3-3 with Gambia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Stars trailed 2-0 before fighting back to level at 2-2, but Musa Barrow's second of the night gave Gambia an 84th minute 3-2 lead.

However, Australia-born Lenkupae, who had come on as a second half substitute had the last laugh banging the ball home from close range to earn benni McCarthy a point in his very first match in charge of the Harambee Stars.

An action filled second half saw the game open up to birth six goals and end to end action. Barrow, who had seen a first half penalty saved by Ian Otieno opened the scoring in the 55th minute, before Brighton's Yankuba Minteh made it 2-0.

But, Stars brought in a fight, skipper Michael Olunga halving the deficit from the penalty spot before substitute and debutant Mohamed Bejaber scored a stunning equalizer.

Barrow beat the offside trap to tap in the second, but the never die spirit of the new Stars saw them battle for a point.

Stars had a good start in the game with skipper Olunga flushing a header wide, Richard Odada striking a volley inches over while John Avire had a freekick strike the wall.

Gambia had a chance to open the scoring seven minutes to the break from the penalty spot after Ian Otieno was adjudged to have brought down Alieu Fadera inside the box. However the keeper made amends, making a superb block to deny Barrow from the penalty spot.

In the second half though, the Al Taawon striker made amends and broke the deadlock with a brilliant finish in the 55th minute. A vicious turn took him away from Odada before curling the ball into the top left corner.

It was 2-0 six minutes later, this time Minteh getting into the scoresheet with a right boot finish into the roof of the net off a Joseph Ceesay cross from the right.

Despite being 2-0 down, Stars gave in a fight with McCarthy making attacking changes, Bejaber, Lenkupae and the lanky Jonah Ayunga coming in to add firepower upfield.

And, it was Ayunga who would bring forth the first goal when he ran onto an Olunga through ball but was axed inside the box. The captain took responsibility and made no mistake to halve the deficit after 69 minutes.

It was 2-2 just six minutes later, Bejaber turning the style with a brilliant goal off the top drawer. The Kenya Police FC new recruit turned brilliantly away from his marker before curling the ball into the top left corner.

It would have been easily 3-2 minutes later when Bejaber played Rooney Onyango through on goal, but the latter's shot was blocked by two sliding defenders.

On the other end, the missed chance was punished when Barrow sunk in his second of the night, tapping home from close range after a shot was blocked inside the area. He could have made it 4-2 minutes later, but Ian Otieno pulled a full stretch save to punch his curling shot away.

With the last throw of the dice, Kenya got a point. Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma's long throw was not well defended and Lenkupae was well placed to thump the ball home into the roof of the net.

Kenya next plays Gabon at home on Sunday, seeking a win to keep their World Cup dreams alive.