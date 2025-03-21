opinion

The election of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is a collective win for African women who have long fought for equal representation in governance.

Friday, 21 March 2025, marks a historic milestone as Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah becomes Namibia's first female president. This presidency signifies a shift towards more inclusive governance, where women are recognised as leaders who can shape national and continental policies.

The election of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is a collective win for African women who have long fought for equal representation in governance. She has earned the trust and confidence of the Namibian people, culminating in her historic election.

This victory sends a powerful message that women can lead and excel at the highest levels of governance. Credence to the sagacity of late President Hage Geingob for recognising the role of women in politics and practising a government of inclusivity, further promoted by the outgoing President Nangolo Mbumba.

Mrs Nandi-Ndaitwah's rise as one of the few elected female presidents in Africa is a testament to the growing influence of women in governance and a powerful symbol of hope for African women striving for equality and representation in political spheres.

She joins an inspiring group of African female elected presidents, including Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia and Ameenah Gurib-Fakim of Mauritius who are reshaping the face of leadership in Africa.

Despite the exemplary influence of Mrs Nandi-Ndaitwah's historic win, this success has not transcended to Nigeria where women still remain significantly underrepresented in politics. To address this disparity, the Nigerian government must take deliberate steps in implementing policies that promote gender balance, such as quotas for women in parliament as implemented through Namibia's Gender Zebra Policy by the ruling party, South West Africa People's Organisation party (SWAPO), increased funding for women's political campaigns and initiatives to combat gender-based violence in politics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We must recognise the significance of Mrs Nandi-Ndaitwah's victory for African women: a beacon of hope, inspiring women across the continent to pursue political careers, challenge the status quo and break long-standing barriers in politics and governance. Nigeria and Africa as a whole stand a chance of taking a leaf from Namibia. Namibia will coin the adage 'Never too big to learn' to other larger African contemporary countries.

As we celebrate this historic milestone of Namibia's first female president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and build on its momentum, Nigeria can create a future where women's inclusivity in governance is not the exception but the norm.

Toun Okewale Sonaiya is the CEO of Women Radio 91.7fm, Nigeria's only radio station for women and their families. toun@wfm917.com