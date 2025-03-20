Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah - Pray for Me

Onamutai — President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on Namibians to continue praying for her as she prepares to take on a significant responsibility this week.

"To be a president requires a serious person because all Namibians will rely on my shoulders. Running a country is not like campaigning," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made these remarks yesterday when she attended a religious service at the Onamutai Anglican Church.

This is her home church, where she has been a member since her childhood.

She received blessings from various religious leaders, including the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Namibia, Patrick Djuulume.

Bishop Djuulume wished her the best of luck and courage as she prepares to assume her crucial role.

Various political and traditional leaders as well as community members from Onamutai village gathered at the church to witness the blessings of their incoming president.

Those who spoke to New Era described Nandi-Ndaitwah as a capable leader, ready to lead the country.

In her statement, the president-elect once again thanked Namibians for trusting and voting for her in the 2024 presidential election.

"Now is the time for hard work and unity. Let's join hands together to continue fighting hunger and poverty," she stated.

She noted that true leadership is based on the trust of the people, which motivates them to vote for such a leader.

Nandi-Ndaitwah remarked that Onamutai village will always remain her roots because it is where she grew up.

Meanwhile, her elder sister Canner Ndakondjelapo Kalimba expressed joy at her ascension to the presidency.

She highlighted a key principle from their late father's teachings - "the importance of avoiding debt to ensure the country's self-sufficiency".

"Our father taught us to be strong and work hard. I am urging my sister to stick to this principle. Go and work hard so you can continue making us proud," she added.

Kalimba said now is the time for her sister to fight hunger and advocate for the good of all Namibians. She praised Nandi-Ndaitwah for being a caring sister from an early age.

Kalimba cautioned against engaging in under-the-table dealings, which could lead to irreversible chaos.

The surviving eight Nandi siblings encouraged the president-elect to make bold decisions essential for Namibia's development, ensuring her legacy will not only be defined by her role as the first female president, but also her commitment to enacting positive change for ordinary citizens, particularly in addressing hunger and poverty through effective leadership.