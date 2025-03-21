Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah's Inauguration Relocated Due Heavy Rain

THE historic inauguration of Namibia's first woman president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has been relocated to State House following heavy rain in Windhoek and surrounding areas.

This was announced on Thursday by outgoing Cabinet secretary George Simataa via the national broadcaster, the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation.

"The celebrations at the Independence Stadium were cancelled due to heavy rain across the country," he said.

The relocation follows warnings from the Namibia Meteorological Service of heavy rain and thunderstorms this week, which has damaged roads in Windhoek and coastal areas.

Simataa added that a limited number of people will be accommodated at the State House inauguration. Ten presidents are expected to attend the event.