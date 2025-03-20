Ghana: Businessman Remanded Over Ahmed Suale's Murder

20 March 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

A BUSINESSMAN, Daniel Owusu Koranteng, has been remanded in police custody by the Madina District Court, for his alleged involvement in the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Divela Suale, in 2019.

The accused, also known as Nana Amakye, would appear again on April 1.

State prosecutors told the court that both Suale and accused were employees of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Tiger Eye Pi.

Prior to his alleged murder at Madina, the prosecutor said that Koranteng, 35, and Managing Director of ISPY Company, had multiple interactions with the deceased and his family members.

The court heard that tensions escalated in June 2018 when Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the former Member Parliament for Assin Central, in the Central Region, broadcasted images of Ahmed Suale on Net2 TV, calling for retribution against the investigative journalist.

The police stated that Ahmed Suale later identified the accused as the person who provided Mr Agyapong with his photographs.

The prosecution said on January 16, 2019, following the publication of deceased's images, he was shot and killed at Madina.

It is the case of the prosecution "that call records placed the accused at Madina near Suale's residence before and at the time of the murder."

The prosecution noted that further analysis showed that later that same day, the accused travelled from Madina to his residence at Amasaman late in the evening at about 11:15 pm, after the murder.

The court heard that during the investigation, the accused declined multiple police invitations and later fled to the United Kingdom somewhere in August 2019.

The prosecution also revealed that the accused later returned to Ghana and the police arrested him at Amasaman on March 15, 2025.

The prosecution said Koranteng admitted knowing the Suale, visiting Mr Agyapong, and having taken photographs with Suale, but denied selling the photographs to anyone.

The police said investigations were still ongoing to identify other suspects in the case.

