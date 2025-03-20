Court in New Jersey, United States of America (USA), has found Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and one other person liable in a defamation case, and awarded $18 million against him.

Mr Anas Aremeyaw Anas, investigative journalist, and the plaintiff, filed a suit and joined Mr Agyapong, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central Region, and Mr Frederick Asamoah, a social media commentator, as defendants.

These damages arose from statements Mr Agyapong made on television, following the airing of the BBC documentary on corruption, "Betraying the Game," on October 28, 2018.

Mr Anas, sued the former lawmaker at the High Court, Accra, presided over by Justice Eric Baah, but the case was dismissed by the court, and a cost of GH¢50,000 awarded against Anas.

Anas appealed the decision at the Supreme Court on grounds of bias and lack of jurisdiction of the trial High Court, but lost by 3-2 majority decision.

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Sackey Torkonoo, Justice Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu and Asiedu upheld the ruling of the High Court, whilst Justices Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi and Yussif Amadu Tanko dissented.

Displeased by the outcome at the apex court, Anas initiated proceedings in the USA.

However, the trial in the USA, involved eight jurors, returned a unanimous verdict in favour of the plaintiff.

The court said it was of the considered view that plaintiff had been traumatised by the actions complained of in the complaint and had suffered severe emotional distress; because he had to field mortifying questions from former clients, agents, business associates, and family members, who reside all over the world including the City of West Orange in the State of New Jersey.

Mr Anas had told the court that the words complained of were utterly false, products of the first defendant's imagination and were mischievously calculated by Mr Agyapong to disparage the plaintiff.

The plaintiff further indicated that the words created disaffection for him and brought him into odium in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society in West Orange, Newark, and other parts of the State of New Jersey and the global community.

Mr Anas asked the court to award presumed damages in the amount of $5 million; special damages in the amount of $10 million; actual damages in the amount of $5 million; and punitive damages in the amount of $10 million.

The plaintiff also asked the court for an order restraining Mr Agyapong from further making the utterances complained of; and ordering Mr Asamoah to permanently delete all defamatory statements he has published about the Anas on the worldwide web.

In a statement issued after the court's verdict, Mr Anas noted that he felt vindicated by the outcome of the case.

He said: "I stand before you today with a profound sense of vindication and determination. Yesterday, in the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey, an eight-member jury delivered a unanimous verdict finding Kennedy Agyapong--former member of the Ghanaian Parliament--liable for defamation and awarding damages of $18 million."

Mr Agyapong acted both maliciously and recklessly in his attacks against me," Mr Anas added.

Regrettably, Anas said the situation in Ghana was starkly different.

Moreover, he recounted that in 2018, when he pursued a similar lawsuit there, justice eluded him.

He mentioned that despite Mr Agyapong's own admission of lacking evidence to support his calumnious claims, "Justice Eric Baah of the Accra High Court not only denied me justice, but unjustly portrayed me--the civil plaintiff--as a criminal."