Namibia: President Arrives in Windhoek for Independence, Inauguration Ceremony

21 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)

President and Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) chairperson, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Windheok for the inauguration of Namibia's fifth president and the country's 35th Independence Day celebrations slated for State House today.

President Mnangagwa was welcomed at the Hosea Kutako International Airport by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira, Zimbabwe's top envoy to Namibia Ambassador Melody Chaurura, Embassy officials and senior officials from the host nation.

Namibia's first female President, Cde Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, will be sworn in this morning at the Independence Stadium.

The inauguration ceremony coincides with the country's 35th Independence Day.

Cde Nandi-Ndaitwah represented the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) in the November elections and won 57.31 percent of the vote, beating 14 other rivals.

Her victory extended SWAPO's rule in Namibia since independence.

She succeeds President Nangolo Mbumba, who has served as interim leader for a year since the death of President Hage Geingob in February 2024.

Namibia gained independence from Germany in 1990.

President Mnangangwa is accompanied by Finance, Investment Promotion and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba and other senior Government officials.

