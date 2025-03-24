Tanzania: WHO-AFRO Director Race Heats Up as Tanzania Taps Dr Janabi

Professor Mohamed Janabi has been nominated to become the next Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Tanzania has nominated Professor Mohamed Janabi as the next Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Africa to advance healthcare on the continent.

The search for a new regional head follows the untimely passing of Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, a Tanzanian who was set to assume the role. Dr. Ndugulile made history as the first from his country and the East African region to win the election for the WHO Africa post and died on November 27, 2024 while receiving medical treatment in India. His sudden death occurred days before he was scheduled to take the oath of office, causing a void in WHO AFRO's leadership. Dr. Ndugulile was poised to succeed Dr. Matshidiso Moeti of Botswana, who served in the role for a decade. Following his death, WHO appointed Nigeria's Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu as interim regional director and reopened the selection process.

The government of Tanzania is now rallying behind Dr. Janabi a distinguished cardiologist and public health expert as the ideal candidate to carry forward this critical mission.

Janabi is the Executive Director of Muhimbili National Hospital, Tanzania's top referral facility in Dar es Salaam, and also serves as a health advisor to President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Previously, he was the personal physician to former President Jakaya Kikwete. His nomination comes at a critical time for Africa, as new infectious diseases have emerged and non-communicable diseases have grown in prevalence.

"My unique combination of experience, strategic vision, and commitment to health equity makes me the ideal candidate. I offer a proven track record of leadership in healthcare systems, innovative problem-solving, and a deep understanding of both Africa's and the world's diverse health challenges," said Dr. Janabi.

Vision

In his bid for the post of WHO AFRO Director, Dr. Janabi sees a healthier, more resilient, and prosperous Africa where every individual has access to quality healthcare, and health systems are strong enough to meet future challenges.

"This will be achieved through the creation of resilient, inclusive, and sustainable health systems across the continent. Over the next 5–10 years, I aim to enhance health outcomes and well-being by strengthening primary healthcare, improving nutrition services, expanding access to essential medicines, promoting local manufacturing capacity, and leveraging science and technology to bridge gaps in healthcare delivery," he said.

His priorities center on achieving Universal Health Coverage by removing financial barriers to essential services, strengthening primary healthcare, and tackling both communicable and non-communicable diseases. In addition to strengthening early detection, management, and immunization efforts, he aims to combat both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

He said that the African region is grappling with a dual burden of disease, where infectious diseases such as malaria and HIV continue to be significant challenges, while non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and hypertension are rapidly on the rise. He said that addressing NCDs through awareness campaigns, early detection, and affordable treatment is crucial, as is the integration of disease programs.

"To sustain and accelerate progress against diseases like malaria, achieve the three 95s for HIV, and continue efforts to eradicate polio, I will advocate for robust surveillance systems and vaccination campaigns that prioritize community-based healthcare models. By empowering community health workers - the backbone of primary health care - I will ensure that every individual is reached within their communities," he said. "Additionally, I will promote continuous funding for research and strengthen supply chains for medicines and supplies."

"Beyond existing measures, I would implement real-time disease surveillance and intelligent systems, expand vaccination programs to reach even the most remote communities and foster public-private partnerships for rapid outbreak response. Prioritizing urgent challenges, such as emerging zoonotic diseases, would be central to advocacy for the implementation of a One Health approach," said Dr. Janabi.

Dr. Janabi said that his leadership at Muhimbili National Hospital reinforced the importance of decentralized healthcare and optimizing existing resources to support primary healthcare, which he views as the foundation of universal health coverage. If elected as WHO Afro Regional Director, he plans to use his expertise to strengthen primary healthcare systems, improve referral frameworks, and prioritize workforce development and stakeholder collaboration to enhance health systems across Africa.

However, the road ahead is not without competition.

The race for the WHO AFRO Director position features four other strong candidates all from French-speaking West African nations, each bringing unique expertise and vision. Togo's Professor Moustafa Mijiyawa, a former Health Minister, is renowned for advancing universal healthcare and leading continent-wide disease prevention efforts as Chair of the Africa CDC Governing Board.

Niger's Dr. Boureima Hama Sambo, a seasoned health administrator with global experience, focuses on tackling health challenges worsened by the climate crisis, advocating for innovative, collaborative solutions.

Dr. Mohamed Lamine Drame of Guinea calls for strengthening Africa's disease surveillance and outbreak response systems. He calls for greater investment in health infrastructure and workforce training to build resilience, while Côte d'Ivoire's Dr. N'da Konan Michel Yao, a leader in infectious disease control, highlights the importance of international collaboration to address Africa's health challenges and strengthen health systems.

Each candidate offers a different approach to the continent's pressing health needs, but they all share an affinity for advancing Africa's health agenda.

In the most recent development, Dr Boureima Hama Sambo, proposed by Niger, withdrew his candidacy.

The election, scheduled for May 18, 2025, in Geneva, takes place at a critical time in the future of Africa's public health. WHO Regional Directors are appointed for an initial five-year term, with the possibility of reappointment for one additional term.

Dr. Janabi's leadership extends far beyond policy to create a healthier, more equitable future for Africa, where no one is left behind.

"I will advocate for African countries to adopt policies that integrate climate adaptation into health planning, such as developing National Health Climate Change Adaptation Plans," he said. "This includes building energy-efficient healthcare facilities, improving water and sanitation infrastructure, and training health workers to address climate-related health risks. Additionally, I will push for the design of resilient, adaptive health systems capable of mitigating the impacts of climate change."

If elected, his top priority would be to achieve universal health coverage by addressing inequities in healthcare access, ensuring sustainable health financing that protects individuals from impoverishment, and empowering communities to take charge of their health.

"This will be complemented by prioritizing the welfare of my colleagues and strengthening the presence of the country's office across all member states," said Dr. Janabi.