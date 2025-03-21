Tunisia/Liberia: Tunisia Defeats Liberia 1-0 to Maintain Lead in Group H WCQ 2026

20 March 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Peter Bayor Bishop

Tunisia thwarted Liberia's opportunity to move into second place in Group H by scoring an early goal just four minutes into the match at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Entering this encounter, Liberia occupied third place in Group H with only two victories from four games. They had a chance to equal Tunisia's points at 10, but with Tunisia scheduled to play again on Monday, March 24, 2025, the odds were against them. The Liberian side was expected to struggle against a strong Tunisian team, despite their own two wins in recent matches.

The first attempt on goal came from Tunisia's MASTOURI, donning the number 19 jersey, but Liberian goalkeeper Tommy Songo was quick to gather the ball. Just half a minute into the game, a mistake by Liberian right winger EDWARD LEDLUM allowed MASTOURI to find the net with a right-footed shot into the near post corner past Songo from inside the six-yard box. For much of the first half, both teams seemed to struggle with their finishing.

After the break, the home team sought to secure a goal for comfort. Oscar Dorley and AYOUBA KOSIAH had the best early chances to score, yet neither could manage to challenge Tunisia's goalkeeper, DAHMEN. Toward the end of the match, in the 90+4 minute, AUGUSTINE OTU's missed opportunity had the Liberian Lonestar supporters on their feet.

With Liberia unable to generate consistent pressure, it appeared the home team would lose the match. This moment proved pivotal as Tunisia earned their thirteenth point in the Group H standings.

Meanwhile, Liberia remains in third place with seven points, now closely pursued by Malawi, Equatorial Guinea, and São Tome and Principe. Liberia's next challenge will be against São Tome and Principe on Monday, March 24, 2025, where they need to regroup and strive for a win.

