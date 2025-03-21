Namibia: IPC Leader Itula Not Invited for Presidential Inauguration

Pixabay
Windhoek, Namibia capital city.
21 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) leader Panduleni Itula has been snubbed for the inauguration ceremony of president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The event, which coincides with the Independence Day celebrations, is taking place at State House in Windhoek on Friday.

Traditionally, the leader of the opposition party is invited to such events, but an invitation was not extended to Itula, despite him being the head of the official opposition and having been the second-placed candidate in the presidential election won by Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Itula is not a member of parliament, after opting not to put his name on the IPC's list of National Assembly candidates before last year's elections.

He now appears to have been snubbed for the presidential inauguration ceremony and Independence Day celebration, with his name not appearing on the official programme. He has also not been seen at State House on Friday.

The Namibian has obtained information on where Itula is, confirming via a WhatsApp message that he was not invited.

In the message, Itula said: "I received no invitation from any entity. Our members of parliament all received invitations directly sent to the IPC office. Our vice president as well through our office as mayor but his tag was sent to chief regional officer of Erongo in Swakopmund."

Questions sent to State House protocol and the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation were not responded to.

Read the original article on Namibian.

