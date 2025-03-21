Africa: Nandi-Ndaitwah Is Setting Africa's Bar High - Tanzanian President

21 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan says Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has set the bar high for African girls.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was inaugurated on Friday as the fifth and first woman president of Namibia at State House.

"Your victory is the moment of prise for African women," she said.

Hassen said Nandi-Ndaitwah is known as 'Mama Swapo' in Tanzania after she played a key role in the coordination of the liberation struggle for Swapo in Tanzania.

The president called on African leaders to stand together as they aim for economic growth and prosperity.

"We must stand tall to be each others gatekeepers and not each others falls," she said.

