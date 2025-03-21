announcement

The African Development Bank has provided a €5 million grant in supplementary financing to the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to advance food security and climate-resilient agriculture across Africa.

Dr. Abdul Kamara, the Bank's Director General for Nigeria, and Dr. Simeon Ehui, IITA's Director General, signed the grant agreement in Abuja on March 13, marking a key milestone in the second phase of the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT-II) program.

Funded by the Federal Republic of Germany through the Bank's Transition Support Facility Donor Contributions Window, this grant will support high-impact agricultural activities under TAAT-II. Previously, on July 15, 2022, the Bank Group's Board of Directors approved $27 million to kickstart this crucial second phase, reinforcing efforts to transform agriculture across the continent.

TAAT is a flagship program under the Bank's Feed Africa Strategy, executed by IITA in partnership with CCGIAR -the world's largest global agricultural innovation network, National Agricultural Research and Extension Systems, and key private sector partners.

The program takes a regional approach to agricultural productivity by rapidly delivering proven technologies to millions of farmers across the continent. The Bank previously financed the first phase (TAAT-I) with $40 million, which successfully delivered transformative crop, livestock, and fish production technologies to over 20 million farmers in more than 31 African countries. These efforts have enhanced food security, increased farmer incomes, and strengthened agricultural resilience.

Building on the achievements of the TAAT-I program, TAAT-II aims to scale up agricultural innovations across the continent, equipping countries with the tools needed to increase productivity and drive economic growth. This €5 million grant will support target transformative activities under the TAAT-II program, including scaling farmer training programs to enhance productivity, strengthening the technical capacity of national agricultural institutions, and promoting sustainable farming practices that build resilience against climate change.

The grant will directly benefit Nigeria, Tanzania, Mozambique, Malawi, Uganda, and Rwanda by facilitating knowledge transfer, equipping smallholder farmers with advanced agricultural techniques, and establishing a more resilient and self-sufficient agricultural sector across these countries.

At the signing ceremony, Dr. Kamara reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to Africa's agricultural transformation: "TAAT is not just an agricultural program; it is a revolutionary initiative that continues to harness cutting-edge technologies, supporting Africa's food sufficiency. This funding is another decisive step in securing Africa's food future, as investment in technology, capacity building, and financing solutions are integral to the program's success. TAAT-II is even more critical, as it builds on past successes to scale impact, and the African Development Bank is confident that the program will push Africa's productivity boundary, strengthen food security, and create economic opportunities for millions."

Dr. Ehui emphasized that the grant will drive real impact where needed most, highlighting IITA's role as a key executing partner, ensuring that African farmers gain direct access to the best agricultural innovations.

"This investment will help CGIAR bring proven technologies to scale, strengthen seed systems, and empower farmers with climate-resilient solutions. We are committed to working with the African Development Bank and other partners to ensure that smallholder farmers, who are at the heart of Africa's food system, benefit from these advancements," Ehui said.