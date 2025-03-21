Namibia: Mbumba Salutes Namibian Women for Breaking Glass Ceiling

21 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Outgoing president Nangolo Mbumba has saluted Namibian women for reaching the pinnacle of power following the election of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the first woman president of the country in 35 years of independence.

Nandi-Ndaitwah will receive the symbols of power on Friday, marking a new chapter as the first elected woman president in southern African, and only second on the continent after after Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia.

Bidding farewell to heads of state, former heads of state, the diplomatic community and dignitaries at State House on Thursday night, Mbumba said he leaves a happy man after leading a country that has almost reached 50/50 representation in parliament.

This was in apparent reference to the zebra style followed by political parties in the country to balance gender parity in political positions .The zebra style is a key component of Southern African Development Community policies to reach gender parity in political positions.

"In recent years, we have seen the results of these efforts reflected in one of the most valued institutions of our democracy, parliament, which has close to a 50/50 representation between men and women," Mbumba said.

He added: "Friday 21 March will symbolise the pinnacle of our nation's efforts to ensure that Namibian women are empowered. Our Namibian women and girl will break the glass ceiling by ascending to the highest echelons of state power."

"I was always happy to serve as vice president under my brother, who treated me so well, as a friend and as an equal. I always thought we would leave State House together as president and vice president and go into our retirement," Mbumba told his guests

He said he is leaving with a heavy heart after the loss of president Hage Geingob who died in February last year. Mbumba described Geingob as his brother, comrade and friend.

"Most regrettably, I am the only one who can say my goodbye today and I accept that it is

my destiny to say goodbye to State House, not only on my behalf but also on behalf of president Geingob," he said.

Mbumba said he appreciated the warmth and support extended to him by Namibians after he took over after Geingob's death.

He said Namibians welcomed him without question, adding that his tenure in office was both enjoyable and challenging but he achieved his goal of completing Geingob's term.

