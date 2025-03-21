Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah in History Books, Sworn in As First Woman President

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah etched her name into the annals of history on Friday after being sworn in as the first woman president for Namibia since independence 35 years ago.

She was sworn in by Chief Justice Peter Shivute at State House in full support of various heads of state from the African continent and beyond.

Some of the presidents in attendance included Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, João Lourenço of Angola, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, Daniel Chapo of Mozambique, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, and Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Other African heads of state that joined the celebration are Teodoro Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, William Ruto of Kenya, Brahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (Western Sahara) and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

Nandi-Ndaitwah previously served as vice president, minister of international relations and deputy prime minister, as well as various other Cabinet portfolios.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony, Hassan said: "Thank you very much for setting the bar high for the girl child. As Tanzanians we are happy to see the child we natured reaching the highest level."

NOT AN EASY ROAD

Speaking at the inauguration, president Nangolo Mbumba said his less-than-two-year term was more than eventful.

Mbumba gave his farewell remarks to Namibians during the inauguration of Nandi-Ndaitwah.

He took over the reins after former president Hage Geingob died in 2024.

"To say my tenure was eventful would be an understatement," he said.

Mbumba expressed confidence in the leadership of Nandi-Ndaitwah, saying Namibia can look forward to a future "filled with hope, promise and prosperity" under her.

BIOGRAPHY

Nandi-Ndaitwah was born on 29 October 1952 in Onamutai, Namibia.

She is a seasoned politician, diplomat and advocate for women's and children's rights.

She joined Swapo at the age of 14, dedicating her life to Namibia's liberation and development.

During her time in exile, she held prominent roles in Swapo's leadership, representing the party in central and East Africa and participating in key international negotiations, including the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 435.

Following Namibia's independence in 1990, she served in various ministerial positions, including deputy minister of foreign affairs, minister of women affairs and child welfare, minister of information and broadcasting, minister of environment and tourism, and minister of international relations and cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Books Governance Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She was appointed deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation in 2015.

Nandi-Ndaitwah became the vice president of Namibia on 4 February 2024 and vice president of Swapo in 2017.

In December 2024, she was elected president-elect of Namibia and will assume office in March 2025, becoming Namibia's first female president.

Nandi-Ndaitwah has been a prominent advocate for women's rights on the global stage.

She was a key negotiator for the African group during the Fourth World Conference on Women

in Beijing in 1995 and played a leading role in the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security in 2000. She has represented Namibia at numerous international forums, addressing the United Nations and other global platforms.

Her academic credentials include advanced studies in diplomacy and public administration and she holds multiple honourary recognitions for her contributions to Namibia and beyond. Outside politics, she has served as a patron for numerous organisations and remains committed to community development.