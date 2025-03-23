Namibia: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Announces New Cabinet

Vice President Lucia Witbooi being sworn in a her new position at Statehouse on Saturday.

Windhoek — President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, State House, Windhoek, 22 March 2025

Pursuant to Article 32 (3)(i)(dd) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appoints the following persons:

Vice president - Lucia Witbooi

Prime minister - Elijah Ngurare

Deputy prime minister - Natangwe Ithete

Pursuant to Article 32 (3)(i)(dd) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appoints the following persons as ministers and deputy ministers:

Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs

Minister: Frans Kapofi

Deputy minister: Charles Mubita

Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security

Minister: Lucia Iipumbu

Ministry of International Relations and Trade

Minister: Selma Ashipala-Musavyi

Deputy minister: Jenelly Matundu

Ministry of Finance and Social Grants Management

Minister: Erica Shafudah

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform

Minister: Mac-Albert Hengari

Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture

Minister: Sanet Steenkamp

Deputy minister: Dino Ballotti

Ministry of Health and Social Services

Minister: Esperance Luvindao

Ministry of Industrialisation, Mines and Energy

Minister: Natangwe Ithete

Deputy minister: Gaudentia Kröhne

Ministry of Environment and Tourism

Minister: Indileni Daniel

Ministry of Information and Communication Technology

Minister: Emma Theofelus

Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare

Minister: Emma Kantema

Deputy minister: Linda Mbwale

Ministry of Works and Transport

Minister: Veikko Nekundi

Ministry of Urban and Rural Development

Minister: James Sankwasa

Deputy minister: Evelyn !Nawases-Taeyele

Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations

Minister: Fillemon Wise Emmanuel

Pursuant to Article 32 (3)(i)(ee) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appoints Festus Mbandeka as attorney general.

Not a member of parliament.

Pursuant to Article 32 (3)(i)(ff) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appoints Kaire Mbuende as director general of planning.

Not a member of parliament.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah wishes the appointees well in the execution of their duties.

