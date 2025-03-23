Namibia: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Announces New Cabinet

Windhoek — President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, State House, Windhoek, 22 March 2025

Pursuant to Article 32 (3)(i)(dd) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appoints the following persons:

Vice president - Lucia Witbooi

Prime minister - Elijah Ngurare

Deputy prime minister - Natangwe Ithete

Pursuant to Article 32 (3)(i)(dd) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appoints the following persons as ministers and deputy ministers:

Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs
Minister: Frans Kapofi
Deputy minister: Charles Mubita

Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security
Minister: Lucia Iipumbu

Ministry of International Relations and Trade
Minister: Selma Ashipala-Musavyi
Deputy minister: Jenelly Matundu

Ministry of Finance and Social Grants Management
Minister: Erica Shafudah

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform
Minister: Mac-Albert Hengari

Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture
Minister: Sanet Steenkamp
Deputy minister: Dino Ballotti

Ministry of Health and Social Services
Minister: Esperance Luvindao

Ministry of Industrialisation, Mines and Energy
Minister: Natangwe Ithete
Deputy minister: Gaudentia Kröhne

Ministry of Environment and Tourism
Minister: Indileni Daniel

Ministry of Information and Communication Technology
Minister: Emma Theofelus

Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare
Minister: Emma Kantema
Deputy minister: Linda Mbwale

Ministry of Works and Transport
Minister: Veikko Nekundi

Ministry of Urban and Rural Development
Minister: James Sankwasa
Deputy minister: Evelyn !Nawases-Taeyele

Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations
Minister: Fillemon Wise Emmanuel

Pursuant to Article 32 (3)(i)(ee) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appoints Festus Mbandeka as attorney general.

Not a member of parliament.

Pursuant to Article 32 (3)(i)(ff) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appoints Kaire Mbuende as director general of planning.

Not a member of parliament.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah wishes the appointees well in the execution of their duties.

