Namibia: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Announces New Cabinet

Windhoek — President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, State House, Windhoek, 22 March 2025
Pursuant to Article 32 (3)(i)(dd) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appoints the following persons:
Vice president - Lucia Witbooi
Prime minister - Elijah Ngurare
Deputy prime minister - Natangwe Ithete
Pursuant to Article 32 (3)(i)(dd) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appoints the following persons as ministers and deputy ministers:
Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs
Minister: Frans Kapofi
Deputy minister: Charles Mubita
Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security
Minister: Lucia Iipumbu
Ministry of International Relations and Trade
Minister: Selma Ashipala-Musavyi
Deputy minister: Jenelly Matundu
Ministry of Finance and Social Grants Management
Minister: Erica Shafudah
Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform
Minister: Mac-Albert Hengari
Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture
Minister: Sanet Steenkamp
Deputy minister: Dino Ballotti
Ministry of Health and Social Services
Minister: Esperance Luvindao
Ministry of Industrialisation, Mines and Energy
Minister: Natangwe Ithete
Deputy minister: Gaudentia Kröhne
Ministry of Environment and Tourism
Minister: Indileni Daniel
Ministry of Information and Communication Technology
Minister: Emma Theofelus
Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare
Minister: Emma Kantema
Deputy minister: Linda Mbwale
Ministry of Works and Transport
Minister: Veikko Nekundi
Ministry of Urban and Rural Development
Minister: James Sankwasa
Deputy minister: Evelyn !Nawases-Taeyele
Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations
Minister: Fillemon Wise Emmanuel
Pursuant to Article 32 (3)(i)(ee) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appoints Festus Mbandeka as attorney general.
Not a member of parliament.
Pursuant to Article 32 (3)(i)(ff) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appoints Kaire Mbuende as director general of planning.
Not a member of parliament.
President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah wishes the appointees well in the execution of their duties.
