Namibia: Nine Women in Cabinet Not Just About the Numbers - Gender Activist Rosa Namises

GENDER and social activist Rosa Namises says having many women in key government positions does not guarantee change, and they would need to prove themselves.

"It should be about the impact these women will have in those roles. We need to see change," she said on Sunday.

She said the new ministers must not collect salaries only.

Namises was reacting to president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appointing eight women as heads of ministries, of which there are 14, with Lucia Witbooi as her second in command, bringing the number to nine women Cabinet members.

Namises applauded the president for appointing new education minister Sanet Steenkamp, whom she said has demonstrated passion and dedication to Namibian children through her role as executive director of education, arts and culture.

"That was a good choice, and we hope to see the other women showing the same dedication," she said.

Namises said she is not impressed by numbers as far as women are concerned, but about the quality they bring to the table.

"We have the numbers in ministerial positions, we must use it positively. These women must now support each other and the men who will be working alongside them to ensure they all deliver," she said.

Namises recommended that the position of the vice president, which is now occupied by Witbooi, be reviewed and clearly defined.

"Currently, this is a dormant position. The VP's office needs to be reviewed to see how it can best support the Office of the President in terms of strategy and decision-making, in addition to standing in for the president in her absence," she said.

She urged the new minister of gender equality and child welfare, Emma Kantema-Gaomas, not to continue the status quo of gender-based violence remaining unaddressed.

"We need to approach this issue in a different manner and declare it a national crisis if need be. Men must also get involved," she said.

Namises said she remains hopeful with the county's first woman president at the helm.