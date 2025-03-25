Nigeria: Judge Withdraws From Natasha's Case Over Allegation of Bias By Akpabio

25 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olakunle Olasanmi

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has recused himself from the case filed by the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

During proceedings on Tuesday, Justice Egwuatu, after Counsels in the matter announced their appearances, announced his decision to withdraw from the matter.

The presiding Judge cited the allegation of bias from the third defendant in the case, the Senate President, Senator Godswilll Akpabio, as the major reason for his decision.

Senate President had expressed a lack of confidence in the ability of the court to do justice in the matter, hence, the reason for the development.

Justice Egwuatu said the case file will be returned to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, for reassignment to another Judge.

