Africa: Bridging Gaps and Building Dreams - Relance Initiative to Boost Education and Job Opportunities for Youths in Chad and Mauritania

press release

Washington — The World Bank has approved the Sahel Regional Engagement for Learning and Collaboration in Education (RELANCE) project, a landmark initiative designed to improve education systems, expand access to quality education, and enhance job opportunities for vulnerable youth in Chad and Mauritania. This $137.15 million investment, funded by a combination of International Development Association (IDA) credits, and grants from the Sahel and West African Coastal Countries Umbrella Multi-donor Trust Fund (SAWAC MDTF), represents a significant commitment to securing the future of young people in one of the world's most challenging regions.

In the Central Sahel, one-third of youth are neither in education, employment, nor training, and a staggering 94% of 10-year-old children cannot read or comprehend an age-appropriate text. Most specifically, 57% of primary-aged children in Chad are out of school, while 45% of secondary-aged youth in Mauritania are out-of-school. In these countries, investing in education offers a long-term option to break the cycle of poverty and violence that too many children and youth face.

RELANCE takes an innovative and regional approach to building a more resilient and inclusive society, recognizing the shared challenges faced by Chad and Mauritania, including high rates of out-of-school youth, learning poverty, and the impacts of environmental degradation, fragility, and conflict. The project will establish a regional education institute dedicated to research, providing training for education professionals, and offering policy advice. This institute will play a critical role in fostering regional collaboration and harmonizing education policies, directly benefitting at least 1,500 education professionals across both countries.

RELANCE will also create flexible and resilient education pathways by introducing an innovative "Open School" model, designed to reach 850,000 out-of-school nomadic youth and refugees, 50% of whom are girls. This model will provide alternative pathways to formal education or employment through vocational and technical training. Utilizing a hybrid format of face-to-face instruction and digital learning resources, the Open School will ensure continuity of education even in the most challenging circumstances. The project will prioritize resilient learning center designs, integrating energy-efficient and disaster-resistant infrastructure.

"The Open School model is groundbreaking and has the potential to revolutionize education and employment opportunities for vulnerable youth," said Franz Drees-Gross, acting World Bank Director for Regional Integration for Africa and the Middle East. "By fostering collaboration between Chad and Mauritania, RELANCE will maximize efficiency and impact, create economies of scale, and reduce the duplication of efforts."

Furthermore, RELANCE places a strong emphasis on gender equality, with targeted interventions designed to address persistent educational and economic disparities for women. Efforts will be made to increase girls' enrollment and retention, including financial incentives for high-performing vulnerable girls and the development of gender-sensitive curricula and learning environments.

"This project is a game-changer for Chad and Mauritania," said Waly Wane, World Bank Practice Manager for Education. "By focusing on both education and job skills, we are ensuring that young people, especially girls and vulnerable populations, have the tools they need to unlock their potential and contribute meaningfully to their communities."