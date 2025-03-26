Congo-Kinshasa: Aid Operations Stretched to the Limit in Burundi By Ongoing DR Congo Crisis

With thousands fleeing violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) across the border into Burundi, aid operations are stretched to the limit, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

The UN agency has swiftly mobilized additional resources to address but the sharp rise in refugee numbers has put immense pressure on all assistance operations in the region.

Since the beginning of the year nearly 70,000 individuals - primarily women, children, and the elderly - have crossed into Burundi seeking refuge from the intensifying conflict in DRC.

Many have made perilous river crossings and embarked on long journeys to escape violence.

As refugee numbers continue to swell, this marks one of the largest influxes into Burundi in decades, with more arrivals each day. According to reports, many are arriving with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

The movement of refugees has also increased across DRC's border with Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania. According to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, in less than three months, the number of Congolese fleeing has surged to over 100,000.

This trend is exacerbating food insecurity throughout the region, further complicating efforts to provide adequate support. Critical funding gaps are severely hampering humanitarian efforts.

Food rations reduced

Underlining that the number of refugees has doubled in just a few weeks, WFP's Deputy Regional Director for eastern Africa, Dragica Pajevic, said "available resources are stretched beyond capacity", and the team had to "reduce rations to reach as many people as possible".

Aid efforts intensified

Among the 70,000 new arrivals, 60,000 have been registered for food assistance, pushing WFP's total refugee caseload in Burundi to 120,000.

These refugees are currently living in overcrowded temporary shelters, such as transit camps, schools, churches, and sports stadiums.

In response, WFP has been providing hot meals. Existing refugees, however, are receiving reduced food rations.

In March, WFP had to cut rations for the ongoing refugee population from 75 per cent to 50 per cent of the full food entitlement, due to limited resources.

Funding is key

WFP said it only has sufficient funds to support 120,000 refugees through June 2025 which means food assistance may have to be suspended as early as July.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Conflict International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To maintain key support, WFP said it urgently requires $19.8 million to ensure food assistance continues through the end of the year.

Violence escalates in DRC

The UN aid coordination office (OCHA) on Tuesday expressed alarm over escalating violence in Ituri province in eastern DRC.

Armed groups attacked the Loda displacement site in Djugu Territory, killing six displaced people and injuring many others.

OCHA is deeply concerned about the proliferation of armed groups and violence in Ituri, where over 200 civilians have been killed and more than 100,000 people have fled their homes this year.

In North and South Kivu provinces, hostilities are also continuing.

Local civil society groups reported the abduction and rape of three girls by armed men in Kalehe Territory, South Kivu, highlighting a surge in sexual violence and rights violations.

The UN is calling on all parties to uphold international humanitarian and human rights law, protect civilians, and ensure safe access to essential services.