Nigeria: Enugu Govt Designates 549 Health Facilities for Free Malaria Treatment

Nnenna Ogbulafor, a medical doctor and national coordinator of the Malaria Elimination Programme, stated that malaria continued to be a significant burden, particularly on vulnerable populations like pregnant women and children under five.

The Enugu State Government has designated 549 health facilities for free malaria treatment across the state.

Ifeoma Otiji, a medical doctor and the Enugu State Malaria Elimination Programme coordinator, disclosed this during the Advocacy, Communication, and Social Mobilisation Core-Group Quarterly Meeting on Tuesday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials from the National Malaria Elimination Programme, civil society organisations, traditional and religious leaders, the media, and health officers attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on strategies for malaria control and elimination.

Ms Otiji explained that the health facilities were designated to help eliminate malaria in Enugu. She encouraged residents to visit the centres for free malaria tests and anti-malaria medications.

According to her, malaria treatment is now available at 549 primary, secondary, and private health centres across the state.

She emphasised that the state government was prioritising malaria treatment and noted improvements in the availability of anti-malaria medicines in health facilities compared to the past.

"If you have a fever, we first test you, and if the result is positive, we treat you," Ms Otiji said.

She warned that malaria should not be downplayed, especially in pregnant women and babies, as it could have severe consequences, including death.

She stressed that combating malaria requires commitment, innovation, and stakeholder collaboration.

Ms Ogbulafor lauded Enugu's government for its proactive approach but urged the state to intensify efforts to eliminate malaria, noting that statistics showed a high prevalence of the disease in the state.

Uchechukwu Okenwa, the director of Public Health and Disease Control in Enugu, highlighted the importance of Advocacy, Communication, and Social Mobilisation in raising awareness and engaging communities in the fight against malaria.

Hope Obokoh of the National Malaria Elimination Programme urged Nigerians to practice environmental cleanliness by eliminating stagnant water and cutting bushes, emphasising that these measures helped reduce mosquito breeding sites.

NAN reports that the meeting also served as a platform for sub-committees to discuss malaria control strategies.