Africa: World Cup Lifeline for Nigeria As South Africa Risk Losing Three Points to Lesotho

Kunle Adewale

Despite dropping two points against Zimbabwe yesterday to dent Super Eagles ambitions, Nigeria's hope of hoisting her flag at the 2026 FIFA World Cup may have been further boosted with Group C leaders, South Africa set to lose three points.

The Bafana Bafana have been accused of fielding an ineligible player in their match against Lesotho last Friday. And if Lesotho FA protest to FIFA succeeds,

Nigeria could be in a good position to still qualify for next year's World Cup if South Africa are found guilty. Bafana Bafana will be deducted three points to reduce their total haul to 10, just three points above Nigeria.

Nigeria currently face an uphill task of qualifying for the biggest showpiece on earth as they are six points behind leaders, South Africa, in their group with just four games left to play.

The Bafana Bafana have been accused of allegedly fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena in their 2-0 win over Lesotho last Friday.

According to the FIFA's rule 63 governing World Cup qualifiers, Mokoena should have been suspended against the Crocodiles after picking up two yellow cards in two previous games in the same qualifying campaign.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star picked up a yellow card in the 45th minute of South Africa's 2-1 win over Benin on matchday 1 before picking up another yellow card in the 52nd minute of the 3-1 win over Zimbabwe on matchday 4.

As a result, Mokoena should have sat out the 2-0 win over Lesotho.

Right now, FIFA has not released a statement on the situation.

Lesotho Football Association (LFA) confirmed yesterday that it has sent a query to FIFA over the yellow cards accumulated by the Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The question is, was a rule broken? If yes, we are fully entitled to protest and get the points. We were made aware of Mokoena's bookings and we have since sent a formal inquiry to CAF and FIFA," observed Lesotho FA Secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi.

"We have heard that Nigeria also want to protest and they too are entitled to that because the result (last Friday) prejudices everyone. Suppose it was us who fielded a defaulter and got the points, Bafana would have done the same."

Mohapi said South Africa could not expect to use proximity to Lesotho as a basis not to file a protest. "Unfortunately, the law is the law and SAFA should have known about the bookings. We have no hard feelings. We want those points," concludes the Lesotho FA scribe.

Super Eagles have also been on the receiving end of this rule after they were deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player (Shehu Abdullahi) in their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria .

Although the match ended 1-1 on the pitch, the Desert Warriors were handed 3-0 technical points as Shehu had picked up two yellow cards in previous games and should have been suspended for the match.

Thankfully, the administrative error was not costly as Nigeria had already secured qualification before that dead rubber match.

However, in South Africa's case, a three-point deduct will be a blow to their qualifying hopes. The 1996 African champions currently lead the group with on 13 points, five ahead of Benin and Rwanda and six ahead of Nigeria.