Namibia: A New Era - Namibia's First Female President Not a Magician

opinion

Namibia has achieved historical significance. President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is the country's first female President and president of the Swapo Party.

This marks a historic moment that will resonate far beyond our borders.

Her election is a powerful statement about development, gender equality and strength Namibia's democracy.

However, as the country commemorated this historic achievement during her swearing-in as the fifth President of the Republic of Namibia on 21 March 2025, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of our young nation's independence, it is vital to temper expectations with realism. Change does not occur suddenly, especially the kind that transforms a country.

Namibia's success under Nandi-Ndaitwah's leadership will require a shift in thinking, a collective effort, and enduring patience from everyone.

Breaking barriers, building hope

Nandi-Ndaitwah's presidency is a triumph for women and young girls, who now have undeniable proof that leadership is not exclusively a male domain.

Her election aligns with global and regional commitments to gender equality, including the Southern African Development, Community Protocol on Gender and Development as well as the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

It also signifies a broader acceptance that women can and must assume their rightful place at the highest levels of government.

While her leadership carries substantial symbolic weight, it is not just about representation.

Her extensive experience in government, diplomacy and economic matters equips her to steer Namibia toward prosperity.

She has pledged action on economic reform, job-creation and social equity - ambitious yet essential goals for a country grappling with economic uncertainty, unemployment and systemic inequalities.

The weight of expectation

A historic presidency brings historic expectations.

Many Namibians hope that her leadership will swiftly improve their daily lives.

However, we must be honest with ourselves - no leader, regardless of how capable, can single-handedly erase decades of structural challenges within five years.

We must resist the urge to view Nandi-Ndaitwah as a political wizard.

Namibia's economic struggles , youth unemployment crisis, land issues and healthcare deficits will not disappear overnight.

Genuine growth requires time, consistent policy implementation and a commitment to long-term development over short-term political gains.

A mindset shift

Namibia's progress is not solely the President's and Cabinet's responsibility.

For genuine advancement, all Namibians - government officials, corporate leaders, civil society members and ordinary citizens - must take responsibility for our country's growth.

It is essential to reevaluate how we approach work, governance and civic engagement.

As we enter this new era, we must foster a love for one another and our nation.

This means holding leaders accountable while also pledging to do our part - whether by supporting local businesses, actively participating in community projects or promoting ethical leadership in our respective fields.

A President can set the vision, but it takes a nation to realise it.

Governance for a new era

Her leadership will be evaluated not only by her policy decisions, but also by her governance style. Namibia must adopt a leadership approach that encourages transparency, inclusivity and pragmatic decision-making.

Political allies and rivals must recognise that progress is a shared goal - not a partisan one.

Expectations for her administration are high.

Disappointments will occur along the way.

However, we must assess leadership based on tangible achievements, rather than immediate gratification.

Namibia's challenges did not emerge overnight, and will not be resolved overnight.

What matters is our commitment to a path of ongoing and sustainable development.

What this moment demands of us

As we face this historic crossroads, the message to all Namibians is clear: be part of the solution.

Change does not start with the presidency.

It begins in our homes, workplaces and communities. Let us collaborate to create a Namibia where development is not just promised but achieved through resilience, patience and a shared vision for a brighter future.

Most importantly, remember that Nandi- Ndaitwah is a visionary leader, not a magician. If we, as a nation, seize this opportunity, her administration has the potential to usher in a new era - not just for Namibia but for all of Africa.

*Dr Michael Conteh is a gender specialist and publicly-engaged scholar. He can be reached at linsobob@gmail.com