Togo: IMF Commends Togo's Reform Progress During Second Review Visit

31 March 2025
Togonews (Lomé)

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Hans Weisfeld, visited Lomé from March 17 to 28 to conduct the second review of Togo's Extended Credit Facility (ECF) program, approved in March 2024.

At the end of the mission, Mr. Weisfeld praised the Togolese authorities for their sustained reform efforts. The IMF noted that Togo's economic growth reached 5.3% in 2024, with a medium-term projection of 5.5%, while inflation slowed to 2.8% as of February 2025.

The team stressed the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline, enhancing debt sustainability, and pursuing reforms to boost inclusion and improve the business climate. Further discussions will continue during the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.

The ECF program, totaling US$ 390 million, supports Togo's efforts to recover from recent global shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and rising food and fuel prices. The IMF team thanked Togolese authorities and partners for their collaboration during the visit.

