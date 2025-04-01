Kenya: Ruto Dares Critics to Develop Their Own Vision, Policies

1 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Laikipia — President William Ruto has to develop their own identity, policies, and clear strategies, rather than maligning his name.

Speaking in Ng'arachi Comprehensive School, Laikipia County, President Ruto accused his critics of lacking a clear vision.

"Tell those busybodies who are obsessed with talking about me, that if they want to compete with me; they must develop their own policies to show Kenyans how they will boost agricultural produce, improve the infrastructure, provide affordable healthcare and reliable electricity connectivity."

"These citizens are not fools, they know who delivers on their promise and who is propagates idle talk, conflict and deception," the Head of State said.

The President's five-day tour of the Mt. Kenya region will focus on unveiling new projects, inspecting ongoing developments, and commissioning completed ones.

Among the highlighted projects are road networks, electricity supply, water access, and health facilities--key initiatives that aim to improve the livelihoods of local residents.

The tour is shrouded in political tensions in the region, especially following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview from Sagana State Lodge on Monday night, Ruto addressed the fallout, placing the blame squarely on Gachagua for his own downfall.

