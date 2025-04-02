Africa: All of Africa Today - April 2, 2025

Justice Demanded for 16 Nigerian Travellers Killed by Vigilantes

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) demanded justice for the 16 hunters killed in Edo State after being mistaken for kidnappers by local vigilantes. According to reports, the victims were traveling from Rivers State to Kano to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr when they were attacked. The perpetrators flogged the victims and set them alight. NHRC Executive Secretary Tony Ojukwu condemned the killings, urging the government to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent future occurrences. The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has suspended the state's security corps commander and banned illegal vigilante groups. The governor also pledged compensation to victims' families. The police have arrested 14 suspects.

South African Protesters Urge Faster Action for 7-Year-Old Raped Months Ago

Thousands of students, learners, and activists marched in Cape Town and Durban, demanding justice for the seven-year-old Eastern Cape girl raped at school in October 2024. Protesters delivered memoranda to education officials, urging the firing of the alleged rapist and faster police action. The South African Police Service (SAPS) National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola tasked the head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations Unit, Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele, to oversee the investigation into the rape. Eastern Cape MEC Fundile Gade plans to deregister the school involved for safety violations - a move the school vows to challenge in court. The victim's mother, a police officer, was cautioned against speaking publicly as investigations continue.

MSF Warns of Escalating Violence in DR Congo's Ituri Province

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported a surge in violence in the Ituri province, DR Congo, where civilians face brutal attacks and displacement amid limited humanitarian aid. In a new report, "Risking Their Lives to Survive," MSF revealed the extreme needs of many communities endangered by recent attacks, increased displacement, and reduced humanitarian aid. In Djugu territory, hospitals were forced to shut down, leaving thousands without medical care. MSF condemns the attacks on healthcare and urges armed groups to spare civilians, warning that displaced camps offer no safety.

98 Arrested in Zimbabwe Over Protests Against Mnangagwa



At least 98 people were arrested and charged with participating in an unlawful gathering with the intent to incite violence against President Emmerson Mnangagwa. They will remain in jail until April 10, when the court will decide their fate on bail. The protests were called by controversial ZANU-PF veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza. He urged people to protest against Mnangagwa's government as well as his alleged call for a third term, an action strongly opposed by opposition members. The ruling ZANU-PF party said it wanted to extend Mnangagwa's term in office by two years until 2030. Mnangagwa and his government are accused of corruption and mismanagement, which has left the country in economic crisis as repression weakens the political opposition.

Zambian President Warns Ministers Against Sleeping in Cabinet Meetings

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema warned ministers against dozing off during cabinet meetings, blaming their lack of focus on "indulgence" and poor self-control, which he suggested could stem from excessive drinking and late-night partying, reports BBC Africa. Hichilema warned that such behaviour risked exposing state secrets and delayed service delivery to the public. He previously dismissed ministers over performance issues and criticized some officials for leaking state information on social media, particularly "during happy hours".