Liberia: Embattled Speaker Koffa Defends Legitimacy

Amid intensifying political turmoil and mounting calls for his removal, embattled Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, has issued a defiant response to his detractors, emphasizing the need for adherence to democratic principles rather than political opportunism.

Koffa has consistently affirmed his commitment to the rule of law, stating unequivocally that he would vacate his position should the constitutional threshold for removal, 49 votes be met. However, he condemned what he described as an attempt to rewrite the rules to serve vested political interests.

"As I have said before, if 49 of my colleagues come today in the chamber and say, 'Mr. Speaker, for this reason, we don't want you,' I will step down that very same day. We will not even go to court or challenge it," Koffa declared. "But democracy is built on a foundation of laws and procedures, not political convenience."

Speaking in an interview with Africa Young Voices (AYV) over the weekend, speaker Koffa warned against what he sees as deliberate efforts to destabilize the House of Representatives, arguing that such actions threaten the credibility of Liberia's democratic institutions. He underscored that while it takes 37 lawmakers to elect a speaker, it requires 49 votes to remove one--an intentional safeguard to prevent arbitrary political interference.

"There is a reason why it takes 37 to elect a speaker but 49 to remove him," Koffa stated. "The constitution and the framework recognize that there is an attack on this branch of government that is de- stabilizing. The only people, who will tell you everything is fine for now, are those people, who got their berry head in the sand and are those who want to pretend that all is well, but the entire world has now focused on this issue and this problem, and the house is destabilized. "

Koffa also rebuked those seeking to claim the Speaker's position without proper legislative endorsement, calling their actions illegitimate and damaging to national stability.

"There is someone running around calling himself Speaker, seeking recognition that has not been granted," he remarked. "You cannot create your own reality and expect legitimacy. The legislature is not functioning as it should, and yet some choose to pretend that all is well."

Responding to calls for him to step down for the sake of national peace, Koffa firmly rejected the notion, arguing that constitutional order must be the priority.

"Why not uphold the rules of the constitution and the House for the sake of the country?" he asked. "Why is the removal of the Speaker the most urgent item on your agenda? Why not prioritize education, healthcare, women's empowerment, or strengthening the rule of law?"

Koffa, a prominent political figure in Liberia, has been at the center of a significant conflict related to his removal from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The conflict of his removal began to unfold when a faction within the legislature, along with some constituents, expressed dissatisfaction with Koffa's leadership. Allegations of mismanagement and failure to address critical issues fueled calls for his removal.

Various accusations related to corruption, misuse of office, and failure to fulfill campaign promises were levied against him, further galvanizing opposition.

Following mounting pressure, calls for Koffa's impeachment grew louder.

Legislative procedures were initiated to formalize the process of his removal, resulting in heated debates within the House.

On Thursday, October 17, 2024, Lawmakers turned up to sign a resolution to remove him while preparing to meet Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, in the Italian Capital of Rome on October 18.

Of the 73 Representatives, 47 appended their signatures to the resolution. The protest was interrupted by other lawmakers who supported retaining Koffa as Speaker for the 55th National Legislature.

The tension led to a brawl between Representatives supporting both blocs, which damaged the doors of the main chamber of the House of Representatives.

While some faction's express dissatisfaction with his leadership and push for impeachment, others remain in support of Koffa. The process of his potential removal has sparked heated debates and physical altercations among lawmakers, further highlighting the divisions within the legislature.

However, Speaker Koffa filed a bill of complaint to the supreme court which was argued by the full bench of the supreme court on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

As it stands, Koffa's position remains under scrutiny, with shifting alliances as various political factions either rally to support him or push for his ousting.

The internal dynamics are fluid and complex. There are significant divisions within the public regarding Koffa's leadership.