Liberia: This Is No Longer About Who Is Speaker--It's About the Rule of Law

Enough is enough. For seven months, Liberia has been locked in a constitutional nightmare, one that has paralyzed the Legislature, shredded public confidence in our institutions, and now threatens the nation's credibility on the international stage.

The crisis at the House of Representatives is no longer about whether Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa is Speaker or not. That debate has long passed. What's at stake now is whether the laws of Liberia still matter--whether the Constitution still holds authority in the face of political ambition and manipulation.

On December 6, 2024, the Supreme Court of Liberia issued a ruling that should have put this matter to rest. The Court plainly stated that the Speaker--or, in his absence, the Deputy Speaker--is the only legitimate presiding officer of the House, and that any legislative actions conducted outside this framework are unconstitutional and ultra vires. In other words: illegal.

Yet, for months following this ruling, the so-called majority bloc led by Rep. Richard Koon has continued to stage unauthorized legislative sessions, pass resolutions, and hold budget hearings--all without the authority of the Speaker or his deputy. Even more disturbing, these actions have been tacitly supported by the Ministry of Justice, which should be upholding the Constitution--not enabling its violation.

Speaker Koffa, in his Bill of Information, rightly called out this blatant disregard for the Court's order. And now, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for April 23. The entire nation is watching, because this case is about far more than political titles. It's about the future of Liberia's constitutional democracy.

This is a constitutional crisis.

Article 49 of the Constitution clearly outlines how the Speaker is elected and how the position may be vacated. Any attempt to circumvent that process--through mob rule, political deal-making, or institutional sabotage--is illegal. Period.

The Supreme Court must now do what it should have done months ago: end the ambiguity. There must be no more vague pronouncements, no more half-measures. The justices must issue a clear, unambiguous ruling that restores constitutional order and sets an unshakable precedent for the lawful functioning of the House of Representatives.

Liberia's international credibility is already bleeding. The Liberian Investigator has learned that ECOWAS has withdrawn its support for Liberia's bid to secure a seat on the United Nations Security Council, citing the government's failure to enforce the rule of law. Even worse, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact--an achievement earned during the Weah administration due to high governance scores--is now in serious jeopardy. Liberia cannot afford to squander these opportunities because politicians refuse to follow the Constitution.

This prolonged standoff is damaging our economy, our diplomacy, and our democratic future.

And to those entertaining the idea of a backdoor political settlement--don't. Any so-called compromise that sidesteps the law, that ignores the Supreme Court, or that cuts deals behind closed doors will not only be illegitimate but will also be rejected by the Liberian people. We've seen enough of this "pay-to-play" governance. Liberians are fed up with secret handshakes and shady arrangements masked as unity.

The Liberian Investigator is not opposed to the payment of legitimate benefits owed to lawmakers. If salaries or entitlements have been wrongfully withheld, let them be paid--through proper legal channels. But these payments must not be used as bargaining chips to buy silence or secure illegitimate power. That would be corruption disguised as resolution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The time for games is over.

April 23 must mark the return of the rule of law in Liberia. The Supreme Court must reclaim its authority. The Legislature must be reminded that it answers to the Constitution, not to factions. And the public must remain vigilant. We, the people, are the ultimate custodians of democracy.

The question is not "Who leads the House?" The real question is whether Liberia will stand as a nation governed by law--or fall into the trap of lawlessness disguised as leadership.

The Supreme Court must act--and the parties must comply. Nothing less!

This is The Liberian Investigator, in pursuit of truth and integrity.