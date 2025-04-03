Gambia, Mauritania Strengthen Bilateral Ties On Migration Matters

3 April 2025
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad informs the public that His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister for Foreign Affairs, recently undertook an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania as a Special Envoy of His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia.

During his visit, Minister Tangara delivered a special message to His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, reaffirming the strong and historic ties of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. Discussions focused on the well-being of Gambians residing in Mauritania, as well as broader issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and ensuring the welfare of Gambians in Mauritania. The visit concluded on a positive note, with an agreement to maintain open communication and to convene a ministerial joint commission to follow up on agreed measures.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.