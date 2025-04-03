Gambia, Mauritania Strengthen Bilateral Ties On Migration Matters

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad informs the public that His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister for Foreign Affairs, recently undertook an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania as a Special Envoy of His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia.

During his visit, Minister Tangara delivered a special message to His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, reaffirming the strong and historic ties of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. Discussions focused on the well-being of Gambians residing in Mauritania, as well as broader issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and ensuring the welfare of Gambians in Mauritania. The visit concluded on a positive note, with an agreement to maintain open communication and to convene a ministerial joint commission to follow up on agreed measures.