Liberia: LCC Reject Fake Claims On Koon's Speakership

The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has strongly refuted a viral social media claim suggesting that it, alongside the National Muslim Council (NMC) and the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia, had completed a mediation process that favored Majority Bloc Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon over embattled House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa.

The misleading statement, which surfaced on April 7, 2025, falsely alleged that the religious groups had endorsed Koon's leadership, particularly highlighting the executive's dealings with him, including his role in overseeing the 2025 National Budget and his recognition by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The claim further implied that the Executive Branch's recognition of Koon was an implicit endorsement of his speakership.

In a swift response, Rev. Christopher Toe, Secretary-General of the LCC, categorically rejected the false claims. In a message to the media, Rev. Toe clarified, "We are still in the mediation process and have not concluded anything." He emphasized that the religious bodies involved in the mediation were awaiting the final ruling from the Supreme Court, which is expected on Wednesday, April 9.

Rev. Toe condemned the statement as a "deliberate misrepresentation" of the LCC's stance, stressing that such misinformation only serves to undermine the credibility of the mediation process and erode public trust.

The mediation process, which involves the LCC, NMC, and the Inter-Religious Council, is closely watched by the Liberian public, with the aim of resolving the ongoing leadership crisis in the House of Representatives. The Supreme Court's ruling is anticipated to provide clarity on the dispute and guide the next steps for the Legislature.

As the matter continues to unfold, the LCC has called for restraint and urged the public to await the official decision from the Supreme Court before drawing conclusions.