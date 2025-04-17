Liberia: Supreme Court Sets April 23 for Ruling in House Leadership Dispute

16 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has officially notified both rival factions in the ongoing leadership dispute within the House of Representatives that it will issue a ruling on Wednesday, April 23, in the Bill of Information filed by Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and members of the House.

The notice, dated April 16 and served through the respective legal counsels of both parties, commands their appearance before the Honorable Supreme Court at 12:00 noon on the specified date. The much-anticipated ruling is expected to provide clarity on the legitimacy of the House leadership in the 55th Legislature, which has been embroiled in internal wrangling and competing claims to the Speakership.

The legal battle stems from actions taken by a group of lawmakers led by Representative Richard Nagbe Koon and Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, who have declared themselves as the legitimate leaders of the House in defiance of Speaker Koffa's authority. The Court's ruling is expected to offer a definitive interpretation of its 2024 decision in the same dispute, which both factions have claimed supported their stance.

The Supreme Court will again weigh in on key constitutional and procedural issues arising from the ongoing conflict.

The case is being heard by Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, alongside Associate Justices Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr., Yussif D. Kaba, Jamesetta H. Wolokolie, and Cllr. Cianeh D. Clinton-Johnson.

The notice of assignment was signed by Cllr. Sam Mamuly on behalf of the Court and delivered to the Marshal, Brigadier General Amos B. Kesseh Dickson, Sr., for service to all parties involved.

As tensions remain high at the Capitol, the nation watches with keen interest, awaiting a verdict that could shape the future of legislative leadership and governance for the remainder of the 55th Legislature.

