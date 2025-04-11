Nigeria: Federal Govt Bans Eedris Abdulkareem's Anti-Tinubu Song 'Tell Your Papa' On Radio, TV Stations

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has officially banned the broadcast of veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem's latest protest song, 'Tell Your Papa', across radio and television platforms in the country.

In a memo addressed to Nigerian radio and television stations, dated April 9, 2025, and signed by the Commission's Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi, the NBC declared the anti-President Bola Tinubu song 'Not To Be Broadcast' (NTBB), citing its "objectionable nature" and a violation of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

The directive, titled "Restriction on Broadcasting 'Tell Your Papa' by Eedris Abdulkareem," stated, "The National Broadcasting Commission has identified the song 'Tell Your Papa' by Eedris Abdulkareem, currently trending on social media, as content deemed inappropriate for broadcast due to its objectionable nature.

"It is therefore classified as Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB), as it violates Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code."

Section 3.1.8 of the Code prohibits the broadcast of content considered "inappropriate, offensive, or in breach of public decency."

The memo further urged radio and TV stations to comply with the directive, stating, "The commission requests that your station exercises discretion and refrains from airing this song to maintain responsible broadcasting standards.

"Your cooperation and commitment to upholding [these standards are] greatly appreciated."

Released earlier in the week, 'Tell Your Papa' has sparked widespread debate online due to its critical stance on Nigeria's leadership and socio-economic conditions. The song directly addresses Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, urging him to speak to his father about the hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians.

In the blunt lyrics, Abdulkareem raps, "Seyi, tell your papa country hard. Tell your papa people dey die. Tell your papa this one don pass jagajaga."

"Seyi, how far? I swear your papa no try. Too much empty promises. On behalf of Nigerians, take our message to him; kidnappers dey kill Nigerians."

"Seyi, try travel by road without your security make you feel the pains of fellow Nigerians. You dey fly private jets, insecurity no be your problem."

The song is widely seen as a response to recent remarks made by Seyi Tinubu during an outing in Adamawa State, where he described his father as "the greatest president in Nigeria's history."

Despite its ban on traditional media, 'Tell Your Papa' continues to trend across social media platforms, with many Nigerians hailing it as a bold reflection of the country's current realities.

Meanwhile, the rapper turned activist has reacted to the decision of the Federal Government to ban his latest single. In a post on his Facebook page, Eedris Abdulkareem said truth and constructive criticism were a crime in Nigeria.

He wrote: "It's obvious that in Nigeria, Truth and constructive criticism is always deemed as a big crime by the government, and this present government led by President Bola Tinubu, is now going on record as one of the most insensitive, vindictive and grossly maleficent administration ever to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

"Just under 2 years of his presidency, and the results are just frighteningly abysmal from all fronts. And this is a fact, known by all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe and political affiliations, except for the few happy slaves grovelling for crumps from their paymaster's table!

"The attached letter has been sent to all broadcast houses in Nigeria, instructing them to shield the government by hiding the candle under the table.

"Well, I have travelled this road before as this is reminiscent of the ban of my song "Jaga Jaga", by the Obasanjo administration 21 years ago!"