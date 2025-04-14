Liberia: Ex-Foreign Minister Publishes Liberia's First Insider Ebola Account

In a powerful moment of national remembrance and literary pride, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf joined government officials, survivors, and dignitaries at the National Museum to launch "Stepping Up to the Plate: Liberia's Untold Ebola Story," a gripping new book by former Foreign Minister Olubanke King Akerele.

The book chronicles the human spirit and nationwide coordination that defined Liberia's response to the deadly 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak, offering a first-hand account of sacrifice, leadership, and collective resolve.

Recounting the chilling early days of the crisis, former President Sirleaf reflected: "In 2014, I got a call that some Liberians had crossed into Upper Lofa from Guinea showing strange symptoms. We didn't know what it was... We had never experienced an infectious disease of such intensity."

She recalled the government's initial border lockdowns and restrictions on movement, which, while well-intentioned, led to tragic incidents, including the death of a civilian in New Kru Town. Despite these setbacks, she praised the surge of unity that followed.

"The rallying call became: one plan, one strategy, one program. We could not allow anyone -- no matter how well-meaning -- to dictate Liberia's priorities," Sirleaf emphasized.

The launch, held in the sacred halls of the National Museum, was more than a literary ceremony. It became a solemn national reflection. Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, described the book as a beacon of remembrance.

"The book we launch today is not just a publication; it is a powerful narrative of courage, sacrifice, and unity. It honors those we lost, celebrates those who fought, and reaffirms the unbreakable spirit of the Liberian people," he said.

Speaking on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Ambassador Ora Richards underscored the urgency of preserving Liberia's history through its own lens.

"Our people need to hear this story. If we don't tell it, someone else will--on their terms," she said, urging the book's translation into local dialects for nationwide access.

The event paid tribute to the unsung heroes of the epidemic: the community health workers. Former President Sirleaf highlighted their role as essential in the response and emphasized their future significance.

"Today, I hold something called the Africa First Fund. We are mobilizing resources to train 200,000 community health workers. That's the legacy of our response," she disclosed.

Yet, even amid celebration, Sirleaf expressed dismay at the reported unemployment of key medical figures like Dr. Jerry Brown, a frontline hero during the outbreak.

"If Dr. Brown is jobless, that's a shame on us," she said, drawing somber acknowledgment from the audience.

Also honored was Tolbert Nyenswah, the former head of Liberia's Ebola response, whose leadership and recent book "The Untold Story of Ebola" earned Sirleaf's admiration.

"He goes down in history as the lead coordinator of our collective response," she said while holding his autographed copy.

A dramatic poetic interlude, titled "The Relationship of Ebola", portrayed the virus as a treacherous invader that disguised itself as malaria and unleashed terror, offering the audience an artistic lens into the emotional scars of the crisis.

Minister Piah concluded the ceremony with stirring remarks, calling the event "a defining moment in our national consciousness."

"Storytelling is nation-building," he added. "By documenting our challenges, we preserve truth, foster unity, and ignite hope."

Author Olubanke King Akerele proposed a lasting tribute to those affected by the crisis--a National Garden of Remembrance at the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), inspired by a similar space she encountered at ELWA Hospital.

"Fifty percent of this book's proceeds will go toward igniting that process," she announced. "It doesn't have to be government-driven, but it must be embraced by all."

As Liberia grapples with modern-day challenges, the memory of its darkest hour has now been captured in print -- not as a tale of defeat, but as a testimony of resilience.

"The biggest takeaway from Ebola," King Akerele said in closing, "is unity -- unity to solve the crisis of the nation."